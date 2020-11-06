30 heated rooftop patios open in Toronto right now

Heated rooftop patios in Toronto can provide all kinds of atmosphere and warmth while indoor dining is temporarily closed, plus something most dining rooms can't: an incredible view. Head up to one of these secluded and toasty patios to get away from it all for a little bit.

Here are some heated rooftop patios open in Toronto right now.

A fully heated patio lush with greenery looks out over King West at this Latin American restaurant serving empanadas, churros and cocktails.

Yorkville has this rooftop patio with coverings and heat where shots, buckets of beer, sangria and snacks are the order of the day.

The rooftop Sky Yard at this West Queen West hotel is one of Toronto's most artsy heated outdoor locations. Down a Caesar and cozy up with a pillow at a table separated by clear partitions.

The Tiki Bar on top of this Queen West rock club is heated and keeping the summery cocktails served in novelty drinkware flowing. Not only do they have heat, they've also got umbrellas and blankets.

Leslieville has this patio serving Mexican food like tacos and margaritas, fully equipped with tents, dividers and heaters, and strung with twinkly lights for a little extra magic.

Head to Yonge and Dundas to check out one of the area's most popular hidden gems, a rooftop patio above a divey pub that now has heaters to keep beer drinkers warm.

Party vibes are what to expect at this posh rooftop club on King West with a view of the CN Tower. Heaters are brought to tables, and the summer can go one forever with cabanas and poolside seating.

Scarborough has this rooftop patio that's spacious and heated, so you can crush wings, beers, lemon chicken, pepper shrimp and cocktails in comfort all night.

Torched sushi and a secluded rooftop patio go hand in hand at this Entertainment District sushi restaurant. Take refuge from the cold in their heated tent and gorge on oshizushi.

This huge Yorkville patio was designed for all seasons with heat and cover so they're fully prepared for winterized outdoor dining. With a longstanding reputation and a menu of pub favourites, it's an ideal space for gathering safely.

This Annex pub that's been around for nearly 40 years has sprawling heated patios to keep a multitude of people safe and warm. Order up some wings and beer and kick back in their outdoor space.

The heaters on this patio near Yonge and Dundas are sure to heat you up, but should you need some extra warming from the inside out this British pub has got you with a menu of comfort food classics.

This oasis in the sky near Spadina and College is equipped with heaters and a seasonal menu to keep it spicy while sitting outdoors this fall. Views of the CN Tower and mood lighting make for an ideal selfie environment.

Funky furnishings set this large, heated, covered patio in Riverside apart. Snack on dips, baos and empanadas while sipping cocktails and wine, and appreciate the view of the neighbourhood.

This Liberty Village pub has heaters scattered on its rooftop patio to keep people warm, and also encourages you to bring your own blanket to stay comfy while eating wings, pizza and brunch.

Head to Keele station to find this tucked away rooftop patio with heat, twinkly lights and a menu of craft beer and comfort food like mozzarella sticks, burgers, wings and steak.

A heated tent is also fully ventilated on this rooftop patio on Dundas West. Their Italian food and wine is just what's needed to ward off the chill outside.

The Porch in the Entertainment District remains a hotspot even in the colder months, with heaters and even a full skating rink with a view of the CN Tower.

Etobicoke has this sports bar on Bloor West with a covered patio equipped with heaters. Bundle up, chow down on some pub fare and take in the game from somewhere other than the couch for once.

Japanese food can be had in Yorkville on the large heated patio at this restaurant. They also have cabanas with couches, fireplaces and plant walls that can be booked.

A heated penthouse patio at this Financial District seafood restaurant keeps things swanky and cozy. Rockstar views of downtown, couches, umbrellas and raw bar offerings all contribute to a grade A outdoor dining experience.

A rooftop patio with lots of plants and expansive views that's nicely warmed by lots of heaters crowns this all-day Italian restaurant in Corktown.

Sit near a heater, bundle up, and feel free to bring your own soft luxurious blankie to this rooftop patio at a Rosedale location of Terroni. Fill up on pasta and pizza before you head home to hibernate.

Yorkville diehards know to head to this rooftop patio for a spritz, salad, pasta, pizza, and tiramisu. Dining outdoors here is super stylish and never chilly.

Comfy chairs and full heating plus stick-to-your-ribs food like fettucine alfredo, fish n' chips and tomato soup all make for a welcoming and warm atmosphere on this Entertainment District rooftop patio.

Lots of heaters, strings of lights and deals on beer, rail drinks and fries are a winning combination for cold nights on this patio on Peter St. in the Queen West neighbourhood.

The patio on the roof of the Leaside location of this chain restaurant and bar is well heated, but if you're still feeling the chill then margaritas and rose shots should act as a nice liquid blanket.

This patio atop a hotel in the Entertainment District offers unparalleled views as well as poolside Baja-inspired meals from brunch to dinner.

The Financial District has this sprawling rooftop pub that offers a wide beer selection as well as bar food options like a variety of pizzas.

This Harbord Village pub has a treetop patio that's equipped with heaters. Get snuggly and stuff yourself with comfort faves such as soup, pasta, wings, poutine and brunch, washing it all down with craft beer.