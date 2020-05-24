Toronto restaurant pleads with customers to wear face masks

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
A local Toronto restaurant has had to sternly remind diners to wear masks after seeing a significant drop in the practice recently.

Hollandaise Diner posted on their social media reminding patrons of the potential severe consequences of not wearing a mask. The restaurant has been on a rollercoaster ride throughout the pandemic, doing everything from closing temporarily to offering PWYC meals.

"Our industry jobs ranks 83 out of 359 jobs to be most exposed to this virus and everyone wearing a mask decreases our risk of exposure," reads the post.

The post also asks customers to cover up with some kind of cloth or scarf if you don't have a mask as anything helps, and acknowledges that some people aren't able to wear masks (while still asking everyone who can to do so).

"Hollandaise Diner and other small businesses like us do not have financial stability, now more than ever. If one of us gets sick, our business may not be able to bounce back," the post reminds customers.

So for the love of eggs benny, cover your face when picking up takeout. And that applies to all restaurants, not just this one.

