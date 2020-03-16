Toronto restaurant is doing Pay-What-You-Can dinner during coronavirus pandemic

The sweeping prevalence of the coronavirus has left many with less work, and some have even lost their jobs, so a Toronto restaurant is making it easier for those with less right now to afford dinner one night a week.

Hollandaise Diner will be doing a pay-what-you-can breakfast for dinner every Thursday for the foreseeable future.

" It is exactly what it sounds like, for the next few Thursdays (unless we post a closure) we will be open from 5pm - 8pm to serve up the breakfast basics for dinner," reads the caption to an Instagram post on the diner's account.

"If you would like to participate but not interested in dining-in, give us a call (647-344-7466) with your pick up order and we can meet you outside of our location to hand your dinner over!"

Another part of the caption reads, "We are aware that many folks have lost their main source of income and, for those that qualify, EI is not enough for many people, especially families. We also understand so many of you still want to get out and support small businesses (THANK YOU!) but are not able to right now."

Hollandaise Diner also emphasizes in the caption that they have taken their sanitization efforts to extreme levels, from scrubbing down walls to cleaning billfolds.