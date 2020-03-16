Toronto restaurant is doing Pay-What-You-Can dinner during coronavirus pandemic
The sweeping prevalence of the coronavirus has left many with less work, and some have even lost their jobs, so a Toronto restaurant is making it easier for those with less right now to afford dinner one night a week.
Hollandaise Diner will be doing a pay-what-you-can breakfast for dinner every Thursday for the foreseeable future.
Hi Everyone! As we all know, this is a scary time for everyone. We have had a lot of questions about our operational plans for the coming weeks and right now, we are playing everything by ear. We are prepared to close if we need to, but there are many steps and emergency plans we will be executing before a temporary closure is an option. If anything impacts our ability to open, we will post immediately to Facebook, Instagram and our stories for you all to know, if you don't see a post saying we are closed then we are open :) We are aware that many folks have lost their main source of income and, for those that qualify, EI is not enough for many people, especially families. We also understand so many of you still want to get out and support small businesses (THANK YOU!) but are not able to right now. This is why we are introducing Pay What You Can Breakfast for Dinner Thursdays! It is exactly what it sounds like, for the next few Thursdays (unless we post a closure) we will be open from 5pm - 8pm to serve up the breakfast basics for dinner. This is a great opportunity to have an affordable meal with your family and friends! If you would like to participate but not interested in dining-in, give us a call (647-344-7466) with your pick up order and we can meet you outside of our location to hand your dinner over! We do ask if anyone is under the weather, please stay home. So everyone is aware, we have upped our sanitizing game and are doing everything we can to keep a safe environment for our team and our customers. From cleaning menus and billfolds to scrubbing all of our walls down, we are on it! If you have any questions about our Pay What You Can Dinner, our cleaning and sanitizing efforts or our business operations, please send us a message and we are happy to chat! With so much love and wishing good health and safety for you all, Marisa and Team Hollandaise . . . . #toronto #brunchto #danforth #torontoeast #torontofood @thedannybia
" It is exactly what it sounds like, for the next few Thursdays (unless we post a closure) we will be open from 5pm - 8pm to serve up the breakfast basics for dinner," reads the caption to an Instagram post on the diner's account.
"If you would like to participate but not interested in dining-in, give us a call (647-344-7466) with your pick up order and we can meet you outside of our location to hand your dinner over!"
Another part of the caption reads, "We are aware that many folks have lost their main source of income and, for those that qualify, EI is not enough for many people, especially families. We also understand so many of you still want to get out and support small businesses (THANK YOU!) but are not able to right now."
Hollandaise Diner also emphasizes in the caption that they have taken their sanitization efforts to extreme levels, from scrubbing down walls to cleaning billfolds.
Jesse Milns
