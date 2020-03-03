Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 30 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto closed

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 30 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto businesses that closed in February include several music venues, from a DIY space to a beloved old dive. A sushi burrito place, popular clothing store and furniture shop also closed their doors.

Here are the most notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

Vegandale Brewery

This notorious vegan restaurant moved across the street and rebranded as Bar Vegandale last month. Word on the street is the old Duggan's Brewery is going to reclaim the space.

Clinton's

A shockingly sudden goodbye and a forceful community response marked the closure of this Koreatown bar after 83 years in Toronto.

Hitch

Leslieville was home to this bar for seven years, but doors finally closed for good in the middle of the month.

Barrymore Furniture

Last month saw the abrupt closure of one of the Castlefield Design District's longest standing furniture stores as it shut down due to bankruptcy.

TSOQ

One of Queen West's most adored clothing stores closed its doors on the very last day of the month, selling off literally everything in the shop in the process.

Su & Bu

King and John is no longer where to find a location of this fast casual spot serving zany sushi burgers and burritos.

White House 

This indie DIY venue in Kensington Market had its final farewell party last month.

Big Bruce Public House

Both this pub and the music venue it encompassed, The Cut, were locked out by the landlord this month in the Beaches. The owner was also forced to pay nearly $10k in owed wages to employees.

Double D's 

The Leslieville location of this deep dish pizza spot has now closed, just like its Dundas West outpost. But there's now a location in South Etobicoke.

Pick 6ix Sports

It's been closed for a while but last month it became official - the Drake owned sports bar is closed for good but apparently a new location could be in the works.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Vegandale Brewery

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

Notorious after-hours club The Comfort Zone is reopening in Toronto

10 new Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10

Toronto's source for deep dish pizza shuts down its original location

Drag bar Crews & Tangos might be turned into a condo

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for February

Hundreds of restaurants in Toronto now let you bring your own takeout containers

Toronto restaurant that's also a social enterprise is closing