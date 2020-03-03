10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

Toronto businesses that closed in February include several music venues, from a DIY space to a beloved old dive. A sushi burrito place, popular clothing store and furniture shop also closed their doors.

Here are the most notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

This notorious vegan restaurant moved across the street and rebranded as Bar Vegandale last month. Word on the street is the old Duggan's Brewery is going to reclaim the space.

A shockingly sudden goodbye and a forceful community response marked the closure of this Koreatown bar after 83 years in Toronto.

Leslieville was home to this bar for seven years, but doors finally closed for good in the middle of the month.

Last month saw the abrupt closure of one of the Castlefield Design District's longest standing furniture stores as it shut down due to bankruptcy.

One of Queen West's most adored clothing stores closed its doors on the very last day of the month, selling off literally everything in the shop in the process.

King and John is no longer where to find a location of this fast casual spot serving zany sushi burgers and burritos.

This indie DIY venue in Kensington Market had its final farewell party last month.

Both this pub and the music venue it encompassed, The Cut, were locked out by the landlord this month in the Beaches. The owner was also forced to pay nearly $10k in owed wages to employees.

The Leslieville location of this deep dish pizza spot has now closed, just like its Dundas West outpost. But there's now a location in South Etobicoke.

It's been closed for a while but last month it became official - the Drake owned sports bar is closed for good but apparently a new location could be in the works.