Toronto's source for deep dish pizza suddenly shuts down

Toronto just lost a destination for ooey-gooey, ultra saucey Chicago-style deep dish pizza.

Double D's once had locations both on Dundas West and in Leslieville, but both have now shut down, the latter just last month.

Fortunately, a Lake Shore location remains open. A manager at that location says the plan was to seamlessly sell the Leslieville location and move west, but that the timing didn't work out exactly as planned.

That meant both locations were operating simultaneously for a time, but the plan was always to close the Leslieville location and move to a sole location at 2888 Lake Shore.

It might be a long trip for residents east of the DVP to make for pizza, but at least it's closer than Chicago.