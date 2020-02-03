One of Toronto's most beloved clothing stores is shutting down after 8 years

The Store on Queen, the independent boutique specializing in contemporary women's fashion, is set to close its doors and website for good at the end of this month after eight years in business.

The West Queen West staple's owners (and BFFs) Vava and Angela have over the years become inspirational style icons and influencers in their own rites, modelling the shop's clothing on its popular Instagram page and running a number of events.

Though the store has relocated once and opened (and shuttered) a sister store called Sumwear during its tenure, it has always remained an adored and well-appointed fixture on the same strip of Queen Street, recognizable by its welcoming front step decked out in faux greenery and florals and white paper shopping bags customized with shoppers' names.

It is known for its trendy apparel, jewelry, shoes and accessories, and is always stocked with a variety of brands and bold, unique items not available anywhere else in the city.

Customers have been known to come from far and wide to visit the store and meet its co-owners.

Though the Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood won't be the same without TSOQ and its savvy entrepreneur-fashionistas, it won't be the last fans will be seeing of the vanguard duo: Vava will be moving into the consulting side of the fashion and wellness industries, as well as launching her own perfume line and potentially a blog.

"It's my time to be behind the scenes and build up others and celebrate their light," she says, adding that the business partners "will be celebrating our individuality and dreams separately."

The boutique will liquidating all product in-person and online until its last day on February 29.