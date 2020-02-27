Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
su bu closed toronto

One of Toronto's favourite sushi burrito joints shut down by landlord

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Could Toronto's sushi burrito trend be on its way out?

Su & Bu at Queen and John is closed, the victim of a termination notice posted on their door on February 11 for failure to pay rent. The place was known for their wacky sushi burrito and sushi burger creations.

su bu torontoThe local chain still has several other locations open, including ones in the PATH, on Bathurst, at Square One and at Upper Canada Mall. 

Su & Bu could not be reached for comment as to why the John location had closed, or whether the other locations are remaining open. 

Even if the end is nigh for the sushi burrito craze, for now you can still get sushi rolls as big as your forearm at places like Rolltation.su bu toronto

Lead photo by

Su & Bu

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of Toronto's favourite sushi burrito joints shut down by landlord

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Fantastic Baby, Yin Ji Chang Fen, Wild Chicory, Lovebird

The historic Wheat Sheaf Tavern in Toronto just announced its reopening date

Toronto pub shut down by landlord over rent

41 essential Mexican restaurants in Toronto

Foodora workers in Ontario just won the right to unionize

10 upcoming food events in Toronto where you're going to want to eat everything

Clinton's Tavern staff speak out after dramatic closure