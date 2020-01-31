Toronto bar named after famous author is closing after 7 years

Hitch, a Leslieville bar that has billed itself as "your cozy little local" is sadly closing its doors next month after seven years in business.

The establishment was inspired by and named for the famed English-American author, journalist and anti-theist Christopher Hitchens, who died in 2011.

It quickly became beloved for its strong cocktails, delicious snacks, sunny back patio, hipster decor, chill ambiance and events like live DJ performances, movie showings and trivia nights.

"The time we’ve spent travelling this path has been nothing short of incredible and the friends we’ve made along the way are the kind you keep for a lifetime," a goodbye post on the bar's social media accounts reads.

"We built and named this bar 'Hitch' with the spirit of the interminably caustic Christopher Hitchens in mind, but any further reverent intentions quickly became unnecessary as the bar instead filled with the people who made it what it really was."

Proprietors go on to thank the local community and all of Hitch's staff and regulars in the post, reminiscing about table singing and dancing performances, resident plants and more.

Others have been sharing their best memories of the bar and offering their well wishes on its Instagram.

"The place is magical. A cozy nerd cave with no attitude," fellow bar and eatery Completo wrote. "Purveyor of amazing graphic art posters, fun themed nights, a place for romance, a place for laughter. It is my favourite bar in leslieville. It is an integral part of any self respecting queen east pub crawl."

Hitch's last day at 1216 Queen St. East wil be on February 15.