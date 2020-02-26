Toronto pub shut down by landlord over rent

A combination live music venue and pub has been locked out of the premises by their landlord.

Big Bruce Public House at 1963 Queen Street East had a notice of termination posted on their door last week, citing that they had failed to pay rent on time and also had outstanding fire code breaches and no business liability insurance coverage.

A post by owner Norm Tumak made to the business's social media states they're "not sure if this is going to be permanent or not" and "will have more updates as available. Have been trying to resolve some financial issues since last year but we’ve run short of time."

The restaurant did classic bistro fare like roast beef with Yorkshire pudding, burgers and fries, wings, oysters and charcuterie, and a live music venue component of the space called The Cut on Queen hosted regular shows and karaoke nights.

Other posts Tumak made on social media point to various issues with falling short on payroll and tensions brewing at the business around November to December.

Tumak had previously told blogTO the business was having financial troubles in late December.