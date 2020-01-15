25 restaurants to eat at in Toronto during Winterlicious 2020

Winterlicious 2020 is almost here, and with it comes the chance to snag great deals at some of the top restaurants in town. Prix fixe meals are available at a whopping 205 spots this year.

Reservations are accepted starting on January 16 for seatings from January 31 to February 13.

Top Picks

These restaurants consistently knock it out of the park, so a Winterlicious meal from any of these places should be a guaranteed hit.

This Harbord Village French restaurant is doing lunch and dinner with options for French onion soup, steak au poivre, Parsian gnocchi, creme brulee and opera cake.

This restaurant in the South Core will be offering options for sushi and sashimi, as well as vegetarian chirashi bowls, lobster ravioli and cauliflower steaks.

Dinner at this locally focused Queen and Ossington restaurant entails options for cold water shrimp, duck liver pate, rainbow trout and Quebec cheese.

Have a pescatarian lunch or dinner at this restaurant on Dundas West, where prix fixe menu items include tuna tartare, burrata, vegan crab cakes and risotto.

Pork belly bao, tuna poke bowls and pandan cheesecake are all on the menu for Winterlicious at this Chinatown mainstay.

New this year

The freshest arrivals to the restaurant scene can often serve some of the best food, so check out these places to change up your experience of this annual event.

Don Mills has welcomed this O&B Mediterranean restaurant to the neighbourhood, and it's serving prix fixe menus of whipped smoked mackerel, seared salmon and date pudding.

Matzah ball soup, trout amandine and a serious chocolate chip cookie await at this Entertainment District wine bar for Winterlicious.

Head to this Italian restaurant on Bayview in North York for a prix fixe menu of selections such as truffled white bean bruschetta, fresh pasta and panna cotta.

If sushi, sashimi, curry and hot pot are on your Winterlicious wish list, look no further than this new Ossington restaurant.

Opt for choices like arancini, ribs, striploin or ravioli at this recently opened restaurant inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

Old Favourites

Passing the test of time can be a real feat in Toronto, and these places that participate in Winterlicious over and over are worth repeat visits.

French cuisine at its finest is served at this North York restaurant, and a prix fixe menu with items like duck liver mousse parfait and local chicken, beef and duck.

Beetroot tartare, fried cauliflower, bangers and mash and channa masala are part of lunch and dinner menus at this King West area restaurant.

Little Italy is where you'll find this reliable Portuguese restaurant serving a ton of seafood options plus items like gnocchi and confit duck leg on lunch and dinner prix fixe menus.

Dinner at this King West powerhouse includes choices like Chiang Mai pizza, wild cod tostadas and pan seared grouper.

The Ritz Carlton in the Financial District is a dependable option, and menus this year will have options like parsnip soup, gnocchi, burgers and tiramisu.

Vegan Friendly

There are more options than ever for plant eaters in Toronto, and these restaurants are proving you don't need to eat meat to join in on the city-wide feasting.

Opt for mushroom pate, eggplant parm and caramelized pineapple for an epic meatless prix fixe dinner at this Yonge and St. Clair restaurant.

Everything on lunch and dinner menus at this Yorkville restaurant, so there's lots to choose from like salads, dips, pastas, burgers and pizzas.

Chaat, pakora, tofu tikka masala, vegetable curry and a range of desserts are all vegetarian at this St. Clair West restaurant.

This vegan restaurant in Financial District is serving prix fixe menus of soups, salads, mole, coconut ceviche and roasted eggplant.

Leslieville vegetarians can count on this restaurant for options like brussels sprouts, chestnut tagliatelle and coconut mousse.

Cheap and Cheerful

If you're looking at the lower end of price points for this year's fest, there are still lots of restaurants to choose from doing budget-friendly prix fixe menus.

Union Station's handmade pasta bar is doing menus of fried olives, arancini, meatballs, and of course rigatoni and fettuccine.

Hit up the Financial District for a taste of this restaurant's fried mac n' cheese, pizza, burgers, cavatelli and chili for less.

Stracciatella, pasta, pizza and gelato are available for less on prix fixe menus at this new outpost of a popular Italian chain.

Snag an afforable Filipino meal of tacos, fried chicken and noodles at this York Mills Road restaurant.

This epic brunch restaurant in Liberty Village is serving garlic bread soup and some of their hits like blueberry pancakes for lunch and duck and waffles for dinner.