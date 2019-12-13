Eat & Drink
Winterlicious announces 2020 restaurant list

Winterlicious has announced its 2020 restaurant list.

The annual event offers three-course prix fixe menus at more than 200 restaurants in the city. Lunches range from $23 - $33, and dinners from $33 - $53, so you can eat at some of Toronto's top spots for a steal from January 31 to February 13.

Restaurants begin taking reservations January 16, so mark your calendars, but Culinary Events tickets that just went on sale can be snapped up now.

The Winterlicious site lists all 206 restaurants, which can easily be sorted by categories like price and dietary restrictions. The winter weather may be forecast to be brutal, but feasting indoors is one of the best ways to spend freezing cold nights.

