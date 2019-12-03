Eat & Drink
3 brewers toronto

3 Brewers is shutting down all of its Toronto locations except for one

Toronto's crowded brewpub market is losing most locations of a giant Montreal-based chain.

Canadian Beer News reported that 3 Brewers will be shutting down all its locations in Toronto except for one. That includes the Financial District, Liberty Village, Richmond Hill and Mississauga locations.

"Ten years ago, we entered the strategic market of Ontario and, over that time, experienced some great victories, notably our Yonge and Oakville restaurants, but also some challenges," said Laurens Defour, CEO of 3 Brewers Canada, in a statement.

"This is a difficult decision, but we have concluded that we need to close some sites in order to support the evolution of our business."

The chain is known for brewing beer on site and serving it alongside hearty pub eats. The last day of operation for the four locations of 3 Brewers that will be closing in Toronto will be December 31.

The Yonge and Dundas location is the only one that will remain open.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

