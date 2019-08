Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

"Coffee stand by day and live happenings bar by night" Today/Tonight is coming soon to 1704 Queen West.

Another Tibetan restaurant called The Momo House is opening in Parkdale at 1422 Queen West.

Carlotta Group is introducing two new concepts called Lobby Boy and The Laundry Room in the fall.

Closed