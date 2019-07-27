Toronto food startup brings vegan Jamaican patties to Toronto

Wether you prefer the ones at Warden station or Bathurst, Jamaican patties are beloved by many. They're often cheap, filling and easy to eat while on the go.

But if you're one of many who's recently transitioned to a plant-based diet, you've probably found yourself with little-to-no vegan Jamaican patty options.

That was Toronto-native Carolyn Simon's situation.

She grew up eating Jamaican patties, but when she decided to go vegan, she found herself frustrated by her inability to find a tasty vegan alternative that was reminiscent of the ones she ate growing up.

So, she became the Patty Queen at Choose Life Foods and created vegan Jamaican patties made from natural, quality ingredients that still taste like the authentic patties we all know and love.

"She decided to start making her own and soon her family and friends were asking repeatedly why she wasn’t selling them," the Choose Life website states.

"Thus, Choose Life Foods was born, offering vegan Jamaican patties made with organic, non-GMO, fair-trade ingredients!"

The company offers two kinds of vegan patties: Meatless Lover's Patty and Coconut Kale Delight.

Both are made with a spelt flour crust, organic and fair trade spices, no trans fats, no refined sugars and no artificial colours or flavours.

They also come in two different sizes.

Although Jamaican patties with a vegetarian or vegan filling do exist, Simon said "Most patties contain beef lard to get the flaky crust for [a] regular Jamaican patty, so vegetarians and vegans won't eat it."

Choose Life Foods recently started selling the patties at some health food stores across Toronto, such as Fiesta Farms, Little Green Planet and more.

They're also sold at a variety of locations across Quebec and in Ottawa.