Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Iron Rooster looks to be opening in Chinatown, with suspiciously similar branding to the now-shuttered Call A Chicken.

Morning Parade Coffee is opening at 1952 Gerrard East this summer.

Simon Says is coming to 550 Queen West this May.

Kupfert & Kim is opening a location at Yonge and Eglinton.

Firehouse Subs looks to be opening a Stockyards location.

Thirstea looks to be opening a location at Bathurst and Bloor.

Mineral is opening soon at 1027 Yonge.

Other news