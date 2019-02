Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

817 Sports Bar will soon be replacing The Dog's Bollocks on Queen West.

Wise & Wright should be opening their Toronto location at 777 Bay in March

A location of Blondies Pizza is coming to Commerce Court.

Something called Camel Restaurant looks to be replacing Mister Frenchy on the Danforth.

Papi Chulo's will soon be serving tacos and tequila on Ossington.

Closed

The location of Hopscotch near Osgoode station has closed.

Pacific Junction Hotel closed its doors for good this month.

Other news