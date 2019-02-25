Popular Calgary cafe Wise & Wright opening first Toronto location

A cafe with a focus on thoughtful sourcing for both its food and beverage menu has chosen Toronto for their second location.

The first Wise & Wright is located in Calgary on Stephen Avenue, and the second is slated to open at 777 Bay in Toronto in March 2019. All proteins on their fast casual menu are wild, free range and free of hormones and antibiotics, and all seafood is OceanWise.

Items served include superfood-packed smoothies, bowls, salads, bone broth “elixir lattes” and “built up toasts.”

The cafe isn’t strictly gluten-free, vegan or vegetarian, but does have lots of options for those diets. All their paper products are also fully compostable.

The College Park spot will be opening in Spring of this year, so keep your eyes peeled.