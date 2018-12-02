New restaurants in Toronto continue to wow us. This month, we got upscale twists on smoked meats, bao, Italian, tacos, pizza and teriyaki.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

The folks behind The Commodore chart a new, more focused path with a tight menu of Italian plates at this chic corner Brocktown Village restaurant once home to Branca.

Brockton Village finally has a late night spot next to the Baby G, albeit serving uppercrust fare like steak bavette and teriyaki trout.

Juicy bao and noodles now have a home at Dundas and Dovercourt where they’re sure to contend with other options for bar goers.

Vegan pizza and ice cream have landed in Little Italy in the form of this Vancouver export.

High-end Indian has brand new representation on Danforth East at this colourful restaurant.

This Blansdowne spot has gone back to the drawing board with the tacos and margaritas that have proved popular at other Playa Cabana locations instead of the Filipino served at this spot’s previous incarnation as Dolly’s.

A refined take on smoked meats is now available at this restaurant near King and Spadina also serving classic bold cocktails.

Volcano Chicken served with a rose sauce and bread bowl has finally arrived at this Yonge and Finch location of a Korean chain in Toronto.

Peruvian and Argentinian cuisine come together with dishes like steak and ceviche on the menu at this Entertainment District restaurant on the lower level of Copacabana.

On the 31st floor of the St.Regis in the Financial District, this fancy new dining destination is serving cocktails and meaty bistro dishes.