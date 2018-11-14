Eat & Drink
The top 5 new restaurants in Roncesvalles

Roncesvalles has always had a reputation for great restaurants, but lately more have been entering the scene than ever, offering the neighbourhood brand new options for East Coast, Asian, Mexican and Cambodian cuisine, plus a little pub-inspired comfort food for good measure. 

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Roncesvalles. 

Aniq

Now offering nightly specials on oysters, beer, wine and ramen, this spot between Howard Park and Neepawa has quickly become an excellent place to go for a deal on upscale Asian. 

Stamp’s Lane

Brunch, buck-a-shuck, and East Coast classics like donair are now sought after at this restaurant just south of Neepawa.

The Commoner

This cozy corner spot where Dundas West, Lynd and Howard Park meet has transformed what was once a Wild Wing by pairing some of the city’s finest craft beers with refined bar fare like buffalo cauliflower, duck fat fries and steak.

Cinco Mexican Restaurant

Gourmet tacos served on blue corn tortillas with cheese in between them are the signature of this casual Mexican joint at Galley.

Tuk Tuk Canteen

Cambodian cuisine, especially some excellent dumplings, has proven to be more than a suitable replacement for the burgers Rude Boy famously used to sling in this spot at Howard Park.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at The Commoner

