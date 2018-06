Toronto restaurant openings highlight the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

The Fortunate Fox, a pub underneath the Kimpton Saint George hotel, is now open at 280 Bloor Street West in the Annex.

Sapori is serving up internationally influenced comfort food and charcuterie boards along with biodynamic wine, local craft beer and unique cocktails at 1588 Dundas Street West in Brockton Village.

Fargo’s Snack Bar, a "hip-hop themed eatery," has opened at 772 College Street (at Shaw Street) in Little Italy.

Don Alfonso 1890 from Michelin Star-chef Ernesto Iaccarino is now open in the historic Consumers' Gas Building at 19 Toronto Street (just south of Adelaide) downtown.

Vancouver's healthy eats mini-chain Tractor Foods opened its first Toronto location yesterday at 151 Yonge Street (at Richmond).

David Duncan House has reopened at 125 Moatfield Drive in North York.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Chin Chin Street Side Kitchen, a fast-casual Chinese spin-off of LA's Chin Chin, is coming to Toronto at 363 Bremner Boulevard near the Rogers Centre.

Fresh City Farms is opening a location at the 109 Oz retail spaces at 109 Ossington Avenue (between Argyle and Humbert).

Alexandros will be opening another location at 377 Church Street (at Granby).

Cuppa Tea, a global chain will be taking over the former Jule space at 20 Carlton Street.

Closed