Toronto's first Kimpton hotel is opening this summer

Kimpton Saint George – Toronto's first outpost of the ultra-swank, San Francisco-based boutique hotel chain – will now take your reservations, madams and sirs.

The hospitality company announced in a press release this morning that its new luxury lodging site will be open as of July 1, 2018 at 280 Bloor Street West.

Located in the heart of what Kimpton describes as "Bloor Street's Culture Corridor," the hotel will take over what was once Yorkville's Holiday Inn (with some serious modifications, as one might assume).

A total of 66 other Kimptons already exist in 35 cities around the world, but this will be Canada's first and only.

Kimpton Saint George, which will be owned and developed by InnVest Hotels, is set to feature 188 "artfully designed guest rooms," including 20 suites, one Presidential Suite and approximately 1,500 square feet of ground level meeting space.

The complex will also include a "dynamic gastropub dining destination" from Jackman Reinvents and Pegasus Hospitality Group CEO Terry Tsianos, according to Kimpton.

"Toronto is one of the most dynamic cities in the world right now with its own distinct identity and culture, making it a perfect home for Kimpton," said Kimpton Vice President Ron Vlasic.

"We're thrilled to be opening the first boutique hotel that embodies the essence of the lively Annex neighbourhood, in the hub of the city's arts, culture and dining scene."