Open now

Barcelona Tavern, a Mediterranean restaurant that also has a location in Calgary, is now open at 109 Atlantic Ave. in Liberty Village.

Away Kitchen + Café, from the team behind vegan restaurant Awai, has opened at 680 College St. (at Euclid Ave.) in Little Italy.

After much anticipation, Maker Pizza has finally opened its second location. Find it at 1537 Avenue Rd. (just north of Lawrence).

Mr. Tonkatsu has opened a third location, this time at 4895 Yonge St. (a couple blocks north of Sheppard).

Chu Resto, a Chinese "hot dry noodle" restaurant has opened locations at 5423 Yonge St. (south of Finch) and at 370 Highway 7 East in Richmond Hill, with another outpost at 639 Yonge St. (at Isabella St.) to come downtown.

Kisa Korean BBQ, from the same people behind Daldongnae and Ssam, is now open at 6347 Yonge St. (south of Steeles) in North York.

Opening soon

Bootleg Smokehouse will soon be opening at 64 Spadina Ave. (south of King St. W.)

Petty Cash, a west coast snack bar from the owners of Baro, will be replacing SpiritHouse at 487 Adelaide St. W. (just east of Portland St.) after it closes this month.

Bar Altura, a "modern Italian" spot from the team behind Kay Pacha, is going to open in the space that was formerly Lo Zingaro at 571 Queen St. W. (at Portland St.)

The Mills Tap House + Grill should be opening soon at 9100 Jane St. in Vaughan.

