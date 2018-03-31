Toronto cocktail bar SpiritHouse is closing

The popular black-leathered bar SpiritHouse is closing on April 28 after years of shaking up refined cocktails near King and Portland.

According to an announcement posted on social media yesterday, the old-fashioned bar – which has long boasted a selection of over 400 bottles – will be vacating its property at 487 Adelaide West to focus on its new cocktail company.

It will also be launching three new alcoholic beverages, to be sold at the LCBO in May.

"...it’s bitter-sweet to announce that on April 28th we’ll be celebrating our final night as we close the chapter of SpiritHouse to focus our new premium cocktail company, @FoundersOriginal," says the post.

The first drink to launch at LCBO will be the Founder's Original Old Fashioned, with a signature hand-mixed blend of American Bourbon and Rye, Prohibition era Gomme syrup and smoked chocolate and vanilla bitters.

The drink, which SpiritHouse calls "Toronto's most popular Old Fashioned", will be packaged in three 200 mL bottles, available in the cash-out aisle.

Founder's Original will also be launching some drinks for the cooler section with a Seville Orange Bourbon Sour and Lemon & Thyme Vodka Fizz, both which use effervescent water and all natural cane sugar.

"To all those that have enjoyed a cocktail or two (or more) in our beloved bar, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support and patronage over the years, and raise our final SpiritHouse glass to you," says the post.

Located upstairs from SpiritHouse, the bar's sibling company the Toronto Institute of Bartending will continue to operate, but will move its tastings, bartending and Smart Serve classes from SpiritHouse to a new location in the Distillery District, set to open on May 1.