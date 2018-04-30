Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox. You can unsubscribe anytime or contact us for details.
Cinco de Mayo events in Toronto for 2018 are meant to celebrate the special day that saw the Mexican Army defeat the French back in 1862. Everyone has their own way of celebrating that usually involves tequila, tacos, music and the odd piñata.
Here's a round-up of notable Cinco de Mayo events happening in Toronto for 2018.
Cinco de Mayo is on the menu is what's happening at this King West restaurant and bar. Try one of their specialty cocktails for the occasion: Spicy Margarita, Tommy Margarita, Grapefruit Margarita or Mexico City Mule.