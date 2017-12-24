The top 45 restaurants open Christmas Day in Toronto

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto go beyond your favourite dim sum spots or 24 hour diners. Whether you're craving a festive turkey dinner or something more casual, these restaurants will hit the spot this holiday season.

Here's a roundup of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto.

The 24-hour restaurant by Yonge & Bloor will be open to dish out turkey dinners along with their regular menu of great late night fare.

Chinatown will be bustling come Christmas Day, and this restaurant located on Spadina is just one place to check out. Head over for Northern Chinese cuisine.

This Indian restaurant in Toronto's Entertainment District will be taking the morning off but will open for dinner service starting at 5 p.m.

The restaurant in the Four Seasons will be serving a three-course prix fixe menu for $107. The menu features options like arctic char and Ontario venison.

The popular Israeli brunch spot in Richmond Hill will be open starting at 8 a.m. They'll be serving up their regular menu of shakshouka, farmers breakfasts, and tasty desserts.

The Parisian cafe at the Thompson Hotel will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for brunch, while their cafe will also be open starting at 9 a.m.

The Adelaide location will be open on Xmas day. Continue the feast from the night before with copious amounts of grilled steak. Warning - this may cause meat sweats.

Get your fill of dim sum in Chinatown starting as early as 9 a.m. Fill up on deep fried shrimp rolls, sui mai and much more.

The Annex bar will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Grab some cheap eats and drinks while you party the night away.

All three locations of the diner will be open. Load up on all your favourite diner staples while slurping on some milkshakes.

This Yorkville institution is open year round serving up their menu of burgers, nachos and cocktails.

Let this diner on the Danforth take care of breakfast. They'll be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This kosher deli in Thornhill won't be closing over the holidays. There's a smoked meat sandwich with your name on it.

On Christmas Day the ramen chain's Bloor, Eglinton and Highway 7 locations will be open. Warm up to huge bowls of ramen filled to the nines with noodles and pork.

Found in Baldwin Village, the Chinese restaurant will be open for regular hours to serve up a menu of their delectable dim sum.

Both locations of the Chinese restaurant will be open regular hours. Stuff your face with BBQ pork buns, rice dishes, and noodles.

The Metropolitan Hotel's Chinese restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 pm.

The 24 hour diner on Dundas West won't be closing its doors for the holidays. Feel free to visit at any time of the day.

Both their Yonge and King locations will be open. Get your fill of Chinese food from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Satisfy cravings for Indian at this restaurant in the Junction. They'll be open their regular hours for the day.

As per usual, the gas station restaurant in Leslieville will be open 24 hours so you can satisfy all your cravings for BBQ sandwiches.

The Middle Eastern joint on Queen West will be open for business and dishing out laffa. The suburban outposts are open too but hours might vary.

This restaurant will be just one of many open in Chinatown on Christmas Day. Similar to the others, they'll be open regular hours.

Mark McEwan's Yorkville restaurant is open regular hours throughout the holiday season. Reservations are all booked up, but you can always try to walk in.

Each Location of the restaurant is operating around the clock, making it a reliable choice for Korean eats on the holiday Monday.

All locations of the popular Middle Eastern chain will be keeping their doors open. Indulge in shawarma, kebabs, and saj bread wraps.

Make your way to the waterfront to fill cravings for dim sum. The popular destination will be open their regular hours.

As always, this Vietnamese noodle house on Dundas West will be open 24 hours.

Unlike Golden Turtle, this pho joint on Ossington will be open for business. Warm up with some of the best pho in the city.

Get a taste for authentic Greek pastries when you visit this spot on Pape Ave. They'll be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you spent all your money on gifts this holiday season, a visit to this Queen West restaurant could be a good idea. They'll be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and mains will only set you back $4.95.

Steamed buns, dumplings, spring rolls and more are all on the menu Christmas Day at this dim sum restaurant in Chinatown.

This Indian restaurant on Queen West will be cooking up samosas, soup, and kothu roti all day.

Craving sushi this Christmas? This Queen West joint will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pad Thai, pad kraprow and pla pae sa are just some of the Thai dishes available for lunch and dinner at this restaurant on Church.

The popular Chinatown restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. to help you indulge all day and late at night.

The North York and Yonge & College locations of this seafood boil chain will be open for business come Christmas Day.

The West Queen West hotel and restaurant will be celebrating Festivus on Christmas Day. They open at 9 a.m. and will serving meals well into the night.

Similar to the other Warehouse restaurant locations, this Queen West joint will open at 4 p.m. and will be serving their regular menu of $4.95 dishes.

This cozy bar on College is open from 5 p.m to 2 a.m. 365 days of the year. Stop by for a drink and a bite to eat.

The Yorkville Indian restaurant will be closed during the day but will open up for dinner service.

Regularly open the majority of the day and night, the diner at the Thompson Hotel will switching things up and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

From noon until 10 p.m. this restaurant found in Little India will be churning out giant dosa filled with a spiced potato stuffing, chana bhatura, and much more.

The regular menu of eggs, omelettes, sandwiches and fish dinners will be available at this Jewish restaurant in North York between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Make your way to this Baldwin Village restaurant for their famous two for one lobster specials.