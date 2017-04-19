The Best 24 Hour Restaurants in Toronto
The best 24-hour restaurants in Toronto will satisfy the cravings you have at any time of day or night. Whether you’ve got a hankering for pho at 3 a.m. or eggs Benedict at 6 a.m., these places are here for you.
An ever reliable choice by Yonge & Bloor, this multi-level cafe on Charles Street makes for a perfect hideaway spot at all hours with its cozy atmosphere. Pasta, pizza, sandwiches and “all-the-time” breakfast can be found on the menu, but be sure to save room for a slice of the chocolate banana cake.
With its locations on College St. and Victoria St. just off Yonge always open, this retro-riffic Toronto institution offers diner-style food for every time of day, but its extensive all-day breakfast menu with pancakes, waffles and French toast, plus three-egg omelettes and various Benedicts, is where it’s at.
Hector Vasquez at The Lakeview
