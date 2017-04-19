Best of Toronto
The Best 24 Hour Restaurants in Toronto

The best 24-hour restaurants in Toronto will satisfy the cravings you have at any time of day or night. Whether you’ve got a hankering for pho at 3 a.m. or eggs Benedict at 6 a.m., these places are here for you.

These are the best 24-hour restaurants in Toronto.

Lakeview Restaurant
1

Lakeview Restaurant

This popular Dundas West diner serves up 24-hour brunch, plus burgers, sandwiches and comfort foods like mac + cheese or shepherd’s pie, making for both a great late-night post-drinking option or a hair-of-the-dog (it offers daily drink specials) hangover cure the next day.

7 West
2

7 West

An ever reliable choice by Yonge & Bloor, this multi-level cafe on Charles Street makes for a perfect hideaway spot at all hours with its cozy atmosphere. Pasta, pizza, sandwiches and “all-the-time” breakfast can be found on the menu, but be sure to save room for a slice of the chocolate banana cake.

Owl of Minerva (Yonge St.)
3

Owl of Minerva (Yonge St.)

Ready to satisfy diners’ round-the-clock demands for pork bone soup, bulgogi and more, this main North York branch of a successful Korean franchise is a classic late-night go-to.

Zet's Restaurant
4

Zet's Restaurant

Located by Pearson International Airport, this classic 24-hour diner slings heaping plates of comfort fare, including burgers, breakfasts and Greek dishes like pork souvlaki, all served with a view of the planes taking off and landing.

Fran's Restaurant
5

Fran's Restaurant

With its locations on College St. and Victoria St. just off Yonge always open, this retro-riffic Toronto institution offers diner-style food for every time of day, but its extensive all-day breakfast menu with pancakes, waffles and French toast, plus three-egg omelettes and various Benedicts, is where it’s at.

Commisso Brothers
6

Commisso Brothers

Italian favourites are available for grab-and-go 24/7 at the hot table (think veal, meatballs and lasagna) along with fresh bread and pastries like cannoli at this well-established grocery store and bakery in the Castlefield Design District.

Vesta Lunch
7

Vesta Lunch

A beacon for nighthawks at the corner of Dupont & Bathurst, this old-school greasy spoon that’s been around since 1955 claims a soft spot in many a Torontonian’s heart. All-day breakfast and late-night souvlaki are specialties here.

The Markham Station
8

The Markham Station

Known for its all-day breakfast specials and 14oz. T-bone steaks, this 24-hour diner staple in Scarborough recently renovated, so it’s lost some of its dingy appeal (if it ever was appealing) but pretty much everything else has remained the same.

Pho Pasteur
9

Pho Pasteur

While there may be a lot of late-night eats in this area, this cash-only Chinatown joint never closes. It just keeps on chugging, serving up huge bowls of everyone’s favourite Vietnamese noodle soup, even at 4:30 a.m.

Perfect Chinese Restaurant
10

Perfect Chinese Restaurant

From family gatherings in the daytime to post-party clubgoers looking for a nosh in the wee hours, this dine-in or take-out spot in Scarborough at Sheppard & Brimley has seen ‘em all. Now you know where to go if you ever feel like having dim sum at 3 a.m.

Leslieville Pumps
11

Leslieville Pumps

By day, this Leslieville gas station makes not-so-traditional Southern BBQ sammies and poutine, but at night it offers up Sri Lankan curry, which seems to be popular with cab drivers changing shifts at 3 a.m.

Huh Ga Ne
12

Huh Ga Ne

Whether it be sirloin beef or thinly sliced pork belly (or both!), Korean BBQ is possible any time, all the time at this restaurant on Finch Ave. W. by Yonge St. This legit spot, a K-town North fave, also does a great pork bone soup.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Lakeview

