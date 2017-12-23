15 bars open on Christmas Eve in Toronto

Bars open on Christmas Eve in Toronto offer the perfect escape after a family filled dinner. Or, if you don't celebrate the holiday, they'll let you drink and party your night away as if it was a normal Saturday night.

Here's a roundup of bars open on Christmas Eve in Toronto this year.

This bar on Queen West is open regular hours over the holidays, so head here for a holiday hootenany.

The Queen West bar will be doing a Ho-Ho-Holiday Special edition of its Sinful Sundays night. The show starts at 9 p.m.

Hit up this Koreatown tavern and grab a pint this weekend because they're open until last call.

The West Queen West hotel is open for Festivus. You can stop by for dinner on Christmas Eve and stay to party into the wee hours of the morning. They're also open Christmas Day.

Get your fill of cheap eats at this the restaurant and bar on Bloor Street. They'll be open throughout the holiday season.

Sip on whisky at this Little Italy bar, which is known for being open 365 days of the year. No exceptions.

The Dundas West bar is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so head on over for evening of video games and great drinks.

Head to this Yorkville institution to munch on pub grub and to down a few pints in honour of the holiday season. If you can't make it out the on Christmas Eve, they'll also be open Christmas Day.

This Danforth brewery will be open and Sunday, and it'll be screening the ultimate holiday movie Home Alone.

Maybe the lineup at this bar and restaurant on Queen West won't be quite as long on this weekend. Here's hoping.

Spend the night munching on epic nachos and playing billiards at this King West hangout. They will be open until at least 1 a.m.

If you're looking for something to do after your festive feast make your way to this dive bar on Dundas West. They'll be open from 5 p.m. on.

The $5 food menu is surprisingly good at this so-called dive bar on Queen West. Like its sister bars, it's always open until 2 a.m.

With no work Monday a visit to this Dundas West bar is just what the doctor ordered. They open their doors at 7 p.m. and will keep the party going until last call.

If you're in the The Village come Christmas Eve, make your way to one of Toronto's best gay bars. The show begins at 11 a.m. and they'll be open until last call.