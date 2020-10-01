The top 30 sushi in Toronto by neighbourhood

Sushi restaurants are aplenty in Toronto. In fact, few neighbourhoods are without a good sushi option these days. From omakase options to speedy takeout, there are plenty of good sushi spots in the city for when you're hankering a maki roll or two.

Here are my picks for the top sushi in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Sushi restaurants exist in abundance around these parts. But while there's plenty of strong contenders, Sushi On Bloor remains the reigning champ, with an extensive menu that's long drawn out the crowds for its set dinners and fat specialty rolls.

Baldwin Village

Temaki hand rolls served with sake and bowls of don are the specialty of the minimal Japanese restaurant Omai. Options like tamago truffle and uni temaki are just a few items off their lean menu.

Bayview & Leaside

Kintako is the neighbourhood champ that's been serving an extensive selection of Japanese eats since 2014. Hand rolls, hoso maki, and over 20 specialty rolls can be found here.

Beaches

The casual Coxwell joint O Sushi is a Beach go-to for convenient and affordable takeout and delivery. There veggie roll options are some of the best for non-meat eaters, with maki sets that are equally attractive.

Bloorcourt

Mazz Sushi is the spot to go to when you're craving Japanese near Christie Pits. All the favourites are on the menu including edamame, tempura and rainbow rolls.

Chinatown

Chinese and Vietnamese fare is definitely more common on this strip of Spadina, meaning sushi is unsurprisingly slim pickins. As far as sushi goes, you can it (alongside dim sum) at the iPad ordering AYCE spot August 8.

Church Wellesley Village

The corner shop Torch brings flame-seared, pressed sushi to the village. You can get their aburi in bentos or a la carte, with takeout and delivery options too.

CityPlace

Mi Ne Sushi is the go-to sushi option around the Rogers Centre. The menu is typical for a sushi joint with plenty of tempura, maki, sashimi and hand roll options.

Danforth East

The no frills sushi bar Gyoko is the local haunt for fresh fish in classic California rolls or avocado and salmon maki. The menu is impressive, with categories running the gamut from spicy to veggie.

Entertainment District

Sitting discretely on Adelaide Street is Yuzu No Hana, where you'll find a number of curated dinner meals like sushi omakase, which includes 14 pieces of the chef's selection, and assorted roll platters.

Etobicoke

The highly regarded Sushi Kaji on The Queensway doesn't offer an a la carte menu, nor do they serve western specialties like California rolls. Go for the omakase and the let the chef wow you with every bite.

Financial District

The Toronto location of the international brand Chotto Matte has one of the most stylish interiors for sushi-eating in the city. That being said, you can still get sushi rolls like ebi tempura or $21 dragon rolls delivered straight to your door.

Harbord Village

Reservations are always required at Skippa, where menus change daily. Sashimi and sushi are usually on the list, using Ocean Wise sustainable fish.

King East

This neighbourhood is graced with multiple long-standing sushi restaurants and it's hard to play favourites. This one goes to Nami Sushi for its elegant dining room and top notch a la carte menu.

Leslieville

Sushi Mugen changed its name and ownership a couple years back, but it's still a solid option for hearty takeout sushi dinners and platters.

Liberty Village

In an area relatively starved of outstanding eats, Koja on Atlantic remains one of the reliable go-tos for pick-up or delivery orders of maki sushi and sushi bar dinners.

Little Italy

ND Sushi & Grill now calls College Street home and is still serving a menu of Japanese favourites.

Little Tokyo

Japango remains Toronto's ever-popular source for impeccably fresh raw fish. Its menu lists deluxe set dinners and ample a la carte options. Highlights include indulgences like sea urchin and blue fin tuna served raw or aburi-style.

North York

Aoyama Sushi is a Japanese-run and operated restaurant on Victoria Park near Sheppard. The thing to get here is the assorted sushi, sashimi or chirashi.

Oakwood Village

Dynamite rolls, spider rolls and red dragon rolls are all among the signature sushi options found on the menu at Sushi Karu on Oakwood Avenue.

Queen West

The fanciful creations at JaBistro on Richmond include scrupulously crafted nigiri and aburi oshuzushi, accented by fresh wasabi root, soy sauce, or kombu fish sauce glaze.

Scarborough

The Bamburgh Plaza hole-in-the-wall Oo-Kinza Fish House is the destination for sea urchin galore and epic Premium Fresh Tables decked out with Hokkaido scallops and raw Canadian lobster.

South Core

Miku is the place to splurge on sushi, where you know the quality is definitely worth the hefty price tag.

St. Clair West

The former head of the now-shuttered Sushi Nomi on Roncy now runs the sushi bar Shunoko on St. Clair. Fish from Tsukiji Market makes up delectableand creative maki rolls like the coconut spicy tuna or the Can't Go Wrong, with blow-torched spicy scallop.

Yonge & Bloor

Sitting in an old house on Charles Street is Wow Sushi, the neighbourhood staple rolling up convenient takeout and delivery orders of a la carte sashimi, sushi, and hand-rolls.

Yonge & College

As far as AYCE restaurants go, KaKa might be one of the nicest. This massive restaurant is definitely pricier than other options downtown, but you definitely get what you pay for, with nicely plated tuna tartare or Chef Frank Liu's signature roll.

Yonge & Eglinton

For those on a budget, make Lola Sushi a must. Special bento sets for less than $10 and basic maki rolls ranging $8 and under mean you're definitely getting a bang for your buck.

Yonge & Lawrence

Shoushin is a sleek sushi bar in midtown. Here you'll find omakase menus ranging in price, which feature a daily selection of seafood. Luxe ingredients such as fatty tuna, caviar and wagyu beef are also available.

Yonge & St. Clair

If you're on the hunt for raw fish in this area of the city look no further than Sushi Gen. Their menu features over 120 options and you can opt for all you can eat.

Yorkville

The elegant restaurant Aburi Hana definitely feels apropos for this area. Specializing in modern Kyo-Kaiseki cuisine, it's reservation only for their fixed 15-course menus of nigiri and other fishy delights.