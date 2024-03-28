Record-breaking crowds expected to jam Niagara Falls for the 2024 solar eclipse

People gearing up to watch the 2024 solar eclipse in Ontario have likely already picked up their eclipse glasses and crafted a full game plan for Monday, April 8, which for many will mean a trip into the path of totality for the full experience.

While those viewing the celestial event from Toronto will see the moon move to cover 99 per cent of the sun, a bit outside of the city in places like Hamilton to the southwest and Kingston to the northeast, the star will appear 100 per cent blotted out.

Also getting hit with the complete eclipse is the province's biggest tourist destination of Niagara Falls, which will be more busy than anyone could have expected, based on the latest estimates.

People anticipating the masses at the world-renowned attraction (and tourist trap) on the 8th should prepare themselves for upwards of a million visitors, all heading out to catch the best glimpse of nature's show.

As noted by The Weather Network on Thursday, hotel and short-term rental prices around Niagara are through the roof for the event, with most already fully booked out as people make a staycation out of the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse.

And, the local tourism board is making the most of the occurence, offering tons of programming on both the days leading up to the big day, and the date itself.

People can take part in a free concert, a parking lot party, and things like an Eclipse 101 seminar at the Niagara Falls History Museum, all amid record-setting crowds.

The phenomenon is expected to kick off around 2:04 p.m. on April 8 and last for approximately 2.5 hours, with the full eclipse taking place from 3:20 p.m. to 3:23 p.m.

If bonkers mobs of people aren't your thing, there are tons of other options of places to go in the path of totality. The show from the city is also set to be almost exactly as impressive, though of course, it will depend on the cloud cover.