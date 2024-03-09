Here's how you can get free glasses in Toronto to watch the 2024 Solar Eclipse

Toronto residents can score free glasses to safely watch the 2024 solar eclipse starting this week, and here's the scoop on how you can get your hands on a pair.

April 8 marks the first solar eclipse visible in Toronto since 2017, and last until 2099, so it's an opportunity you certainly won't want to miss — and there are plenty of fun ways that you can experience it — but it's imperative that you take precautions when viewing the eclipse.

While rare and fascinating to watch, a solar eclipse can also cause serious damage to your eyes if you look directly, so safe solar viewing glasses are an absolute must.

While you can order them online from a number of reputable sellers, Toronto residents also have the option to pick up a free pair courtesy of UofT and the Dunlap Institute.

From now until the day of the eclipse, you can swing by the Gerstein Library (9 King's College Circle) or Robarts Library (130 St. George Street) to pick up a pair of free certified eclipse glasses. Glasses pickups are open Monday to Friday between 1 and 5 p.m.

You're limited to two pairs of glasses per person while supplies last, so if you're planning (and you should be) on watching the eclipse, you'll want to pick up your pair ASAP.

When the big day comes, you can return to the Gerstein for their Solar Eclipse Block Party, where you can play trivia and lawn games, make crafts, and watch the eclipse (with your free glasses) when the time comes!