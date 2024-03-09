City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
solar eclipse glasses

Here's how you can get free glasses in Toronto to watch the 2024 Solar Eclipse

City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto residents can score free glasses to safely watch the 2024 solar eclipse starting this week, and here's the scoop on how you can get your hands on a pair.

April 8 marks the first solar eclipse visible in Toronto since 2017, and last until 2099, so it's an opportunity you certainly won't want to miss — and there are plenty of fun ways that you can experience it — but it's imperative that you take precautions when viewing the eclipse.

While rare and fascinating to watch, a solar eclipse can also cause serious damage to your eyes if you look directly, so safe solar viewing glasses are an absolute must.

While you can order them online from a number of reputable sellers, Toronto residents also have the option to pick up a free pair courtesy of UofT and the Dunlap Institute.

From now until the day of the eclipse, you can swing by the Gerstein Library (9 King's College Circle) or Robarts Library (130 St. George Street) to pick up a pair of free certified eclipse glasses. Glasses pickups are open Monday to Friday between 1 and 5 p.m.

You're limited to two pairs of glasses per person while supplies last, so if you're planning (and you should be) on watching the eclipse, you'll want to pick up your pair ASAP.

When the big day comes, you can return to the Gerstein for their Solar Eclipse Block Party, where you can play trivia and lawn games, make crafts, and watch the eclipse (with your free glasses) when the time comes!

Lead photo by

Nature's Charm via Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's 75-year-old dancing crossing guard isn't slowing down any time soon

Toronto is now home to what might be the longest blackboard in the world

Here's how you can get free glasses in Toronto to watch the 2024 Solar Eclipse

Governor General Mary Simon got pay bump to $362,800 and Canadians are furious

Someone just posted a $10k reward for a lost cat in Toronto

Here's where you're most likely to run into fare inspectors on the TTC

Toronto bridge about to be demolished but people are trying to save one part

Driver charged after truck crash and fire shuts down Highway 401 in Toronto