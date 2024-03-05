Ontario seeing huge spike in Airbnb bookings ahead of 2024 eclipse

Excitement is building for the rare total solar eclipse set to darken the midday skies over North America in April 2024, and people are flocking to short-term rentals in cities along the eclipse's path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness this breathtaking celestial event.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North American skies when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, blocking out the face of the Sun and creating conditions that feel like dusk or dawn in the middle of the day on a path that crosses Ontario and Quebec.

The much-anticipated event is already contributing to a huge spike in accommodation searches and reservations on short-term rental platform Airbnb.

The rental service released its annual spring travel trends on Friday, showing how the path of the upcoming eclipse has acted like a magnet on bookings across North America, including notable spikes in Airbnb bookings in areas like Ontario's Niagara Region, as well as Montreal. Other nearby destinations attracting spikes in visitors include Buffalo and Cleveland.

Data reveals a 1,000 per cent increase in searches for stays along the solar eclipse path of totality, though it appears that this spike is much more pronounced in areas of the southern United States, particularly Texas destinations like Austin and Dallas.

The event is already shaping up to be a huge boost for Airbnb, which reports more than 10 per cent of guests are booking their first-ever stay using the platform to witness the eclipse.

Data reveals that the majority of bookings along the eclipse path (76 per cent) said amenities like a backyard are important to them, while more than half (59 per cent) said they wanted a private outdoor viewing space to take in the eclipse alone or with a select group.

Millions of locals in Ontario regions under the path of totality will simply have to find a pair of eclipse glasses and look up on April 8 around 3:20 p.m. — an event many are willing to travel far to witness.