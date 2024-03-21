People say life in Ontario has gotten unaffordable and depressing

It appears that residents of Ontario are finding it hard to stay positive this year, with growing economic pressures, deteriorating government services, a seemingly impossible job market, and more prompting many to reconsider staying in the province.

A Reddit post that has garnered a ton of response this week seems to sum up the sentiment of many in stating that living in Ontario has simply become "unaffordable and depressing."

"I work in the skilled trades, don't make major purchases, fix my own vehicles, do my own home renos, build my own durable goods, and am still finding it increasingly hard to make ends meet with three kids," the original poster wrote on Tuesday.

"I am old enough to remember when it wasn't always this way. It feels like the middle class has been sold out by the government and we have no choice or real ability to make things better. I drive around and see massive lines at food banks, I see massive lines for low wage jobs, I see people literally sleeping in sleeping bags on the sidewalks."

They then wrap things up with the disheartened claim that "it wasn't always this way," wondering "why are we willing to accept it now?"

Even though the missive is a complete downer, hundreds of people have jumped in to say that they relate to its message, with the post earning more than 1.8k upvotes and 654 comments in two days.

"Ontario: Ours to Recover," one person joked in the comments, a perhaps more accurate take on the province's old slogan, "Yours to Discover."

"This one kinda hit hard... damn, but true," another added.

Still others went on their own diatribes in the comments section, breaking down how they believe things got this way and who could be to blame, from corporations and one-per-centers to various leaders and their policies.

A few residents have pointed to the record immigration numbers that Canada saw last year, which economists say has put us in a "population trap" and created a state of "textbook demand shock" for everything.

The costs of food, housing, transportation, personal care products, medication, travel, and more have very rapidly reached unprecedented highs while those in control continue to make scandalous decisions that don't seem to be in the public's interest.

And people seem to feel as if the few vital things we do have for free, such as healthcare, emergency services, and education, are also going down the drain.

In cities like Toronto, even our festivals and cultural organizations are floundering and at risk of shutting down. Meanwhile, carjackings, break-ins, and other crimes are way up, and no one seems to be able to land a job (or a family doctor) for some reason.

The Govt is doing everything it can to #shortchange #onted & healthcare & promote opportunities for its friends in private business. This has caused the cost of living to ⬆️ & affordable housing starts to ⬇️. @fordnation is not for ‘the folks’ & they are realizing it.#OnPoli — Cindy Gage (she/her) (@Cindy3Gage) March 17, 2024

For those who haven't picked up and left the province or the country entirely like tens of thousands have in recent months, the current cost of living and quality of life may seem frustrating, scary, and yes, depressing.

But while we try and hold our politicians accountable for the direction that things are heading, we have to remember that we still have so much to be thankful for: from our thriving businesses, events, and programs to the beauty, stability, safety, and opportunities of our province. Plus, of course, the wonderful people that comprise our communities.

So in between complaining about life in Ontario, keep searching for things to appreciate. And continue to gather, discuss, post, commiserate, and write to your local councillor, MPP, MP or the premier and prime minister themselves, if you have to, to try and enact change.