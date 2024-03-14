People in Ontario are raging about Shoppers Drug Mart and Galen Weston again

Shoppers Drug Mart is getting is getting its fair share of hate on social media this week, not because of its atrociously high prices for basic personal care products, but for ongoing accusations of sketchy pharmacy practices.

Customers, doctors and even current and former staff have been griping about the Loblaw-owned chain's practice of MedsCheck medication reviews, which pharmacists can bill the provincial government up to $75 for — and which some say are being performed needlessly.

Now a CBC investigation has uncovered another layer to the controversy, finding that stores have to live up to targets for MedsCheck calls and other pharmacy services.

According to the outlet, higher-ups have regularly contacted location owners to remind them of these targets and let them know when they aren't meeting them.

And, residents are not happy with the revelation, with some calling this another example of blatant "scamming" of customers.

canadian pharmacy chain ShoppersDrugMart

has targets for professional services like medication reviews — and corporate management pressures pharmacy owners to meet those numbers, despite president Jeff Leger's denial last month,"We don't have targets" — Frank McGillicuddy says give blood (@Frank_McG) March 14, 2024

"Shoppers Drug Mart, aka #ShoppersThugMart scamming us with their medication review quotas and billing the government. Not surprised. The company is owned by corrupt Galen Westin, the same con man who owns Loblaws. Time to change pharmacies," one person wrote.

Others were especially livid about the $75 figure, which is far more for a brief phone call than what a family doctor in Ontario would bill for actually seeing a patient in person.

While some chimed in to say that revenue targets are just a part of doing business in any industry, others noted that this case feels particularly icky given that pharmacy services aren't at all the same as other consumer goods — and because the money is coming from OHIP.

"Another way for SDM to profit off the government. This seems to be double dipping on government funding," one person deplored on X Thursday. "They are only interested in profit, not patient care," replied another.

Shoppers drug mart even Spam Texts you with Covid shot reminders,and other CRTC forbidden practices. 100% Scumbags! — Danny🍁Cornpepper (@DCornpepper) March 14, 2024

Also disturbing is the fact that Shoppers Drug Mart President Jeff Leger denied claims that the brand upholds targets for things like MedsCheck calls, even after pharmacists have gone public with their personal experiences of said targets.

"The decision to deliver a professional service, such as a medication review, must be made by the pharmacist using their judgement. Our role is to assist associate owners and their pharmacy teams to deliver these services," a Shoppers spokesperson told the CBC Friday.

Though they denied quotas, they added that the company "works with the associates on a yearly plan that is specific to the pharmacy's unique situation and patient needs in the community."