City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario news

People in Ontario are getting worried about the state of government services

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Even though Toronto is often named one of the best cities in the world to live in, a lot of systems that sustain life in the city and the province at large seem to be falling apart lately, and residents are growing progressively more worried.

Hospital emergency rooms across Ontario are regularly scaling back and even completely shutting down for periods of time due to a lack of staff, prompting longer wait times and a fear about limited access to basic healthcare in urgent situations.

Premier Doug Ford is, as a result, moving to change up healthcare in the province, but was fairly vague about his plans in his throne speech this week, sparking chatter about a step towards privatization.

While hospitals are scrambling, other basic services seem to be failing, too, with staff illnesses forcing public transit agency Metrolinx to scale back its GO Train and UP Express schedules.

An impending strike from the union representing GO workers could mean some far more severe disruptions, too, for the many who rely on the train to get into and out of the city on a daily basis.

Other concerns people are chattering about on socials include: ongoing violent incidents on the TTC, whether it be people being punched unconscious or set on fire; the fact that so many Toronto City Councillors are leaving their roles and very few people are running for council; and, of course, the ongoing pandemonium at Pearson airport.

"All of this, and no reassuring plan to fix it. I know we have a good quality of life here, but it seems like we are a teacher strike away from being on our own," one person pointed out in a Reddit thread that has garnered nearly 500 comments on the topic in less than one day.

Among them, people reiterating alarm about: not being able to get a family doctor or adequate healthcare; the state of our hospitals and airports; how meagre Ontario Disability Support Program payments are; and the priorities of politicians (for example, building new highways people don't even want, but neglecting healthcare).

As residents remain apprehensive, they are not confident that things will get better anytime soon, especially with Doug Ford just beginning a new term at the helm.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's mayor will soon have the power to do pretty much anything Doug Ford likes

Way more people are filing for bankruptcy in Toronto as cost of living soars

This is Toronto's final chance to see a gigantic supermoon light up the sky this year

People in Toronto can now order stuff from Dollarama to their front doors like takeout

People in Ontario are getting worried about the state of government services

Two Toronto pedestrians hit by vehicles just minutes apart sustain serious injuries

Q107 cuts ties with longtime Toronto radio personality after sexism allegations

Toronto street is total chaos as drivers keep using the wrong lanes