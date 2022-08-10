People in Ontario are getting worried about the state of government services

Even though Toronto is often named one of the best cities in the world to live in, a lot of systems that sustain life in the city and the province at large seem to be falling apart lately, and residents are growing progressively more worried.

Hospital emergency rooms across Ontario are regularly scaling back and even completely shutting down for periods of time due to a lack of staff, prompting longer wait times and a fear about limited access to basic healthcare in urgent situations.

Premier Doug Ford is, as a result, moving to change up healthcare in the province, but was fairly vague about his plans in his throne speech this week, sparking chatter about a step towards privatization.

It’s finally here.



1. Understaff & underfund public healthcare.



2. Let the healthcare system fall apart, blame workers.



3. Introduce private healthcare to “fix” a manufactured disaster.



This is disaster capitalism. Let’s organize & save healthcare. https://t.co/X9JLOX2WED — Gaibrie Stephen (@SGaibrie) August 9, 2022

While hospitals are scrambling, other basic services seem to be failing, too, with staff illnesses forcing public transit agency Metrolinx to scale back its GO Train and UP Express schedules.

An impending strike from the union representing GO workers could mean some far more severe disruptions, too, for the many who rely on the train to get into and out of the city on a daily basis.

This is just horrible, but maybe this is what we need to get peoples attention. Ontario is falling apart as #dungford sits at his cottage. — Trish 🇨🇦 (@inamood) August 6, 2022

Other concerns people are chattering about on socials include: ongoing violent incidents on the TTC, whether it be people being punched unconscious or set on fire; the fact that so many Toronto City Councillors are leaving their roles and very few people are running for council; and, of course, the ongoing pandemonium at Pearson airport.

I ride the streetcar and/or subway daily, often with my young son. So far this year, I have had close to a dozen experiences ranging from extremely uncomfortable to dangerous. And I’m not a snowflake.



Have spoken with TTC and a special Constable a couple times. Pointless. — Groggy, from The North (@GregJoh56007260) June 21, 2022

"All of this, and no reassuring plan to fix it. I know we have a good quality of life here, but it seems like we are a teacher strike away from being on our own," one person pointed out in a Reddit thread that has garnered nearly 500 comments on the topic in less than one day.

Among them, people reiterating alarm about: not being able to get a family doctor or adequate healthcare; the state of our hospitals and airports; how meagre Ontario Disability Support Program payments are; and the priorities of politicians (for example, building new highways people don't even want, but neglecting healthcare).

At what point does @JustinTrudeau step in to clean up @fordnation 's mess! Ontario is falling apart while Doug only cares about helping his friends! I hope the Feds put their foot down and action a plan to slap Doug and fix HC properly! #onpoli #cdnpoli — David McRae (@dmc1701) August 8, 2022

As residents remain apprehensive, they are not confident that things will get better anytime soon, especially with Doug Ford just beginning a new term at the helm.