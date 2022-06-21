Wave of violent incidents has people in Toronto freaked out about riding the TTC

Gas prices are through the roof, and traffic is an absolute nightmare. And while the TTC touts itself as the supposed "better way" to get around Toronto, a recent rash of violent incidents on the system has people wary about taking public transit.

There have been too many incidents in 2022 to list, but it was a terrifying subway pushing back in April that really got people talking about ramping up safety measures on public transit. A $1 million lawsuit against the transit agency, where the TTC claimed the victim was standing too close to the platform's edge, only underscored the danger.

This exclusive video obtained by blogTO shows the moment a woman was pushed onto the TTC subway tracks in Toronto on Sunday evening.



The victim suffered a broken rib in the incident.



Warning, this video could be hard to watch. #Toronto #TTC #Subway pic.twitter.com/kxtCv3M7Jf — blogTO (@blogTO) April 19, 2022

The subway pushing seemed about as bad as the situation could get until last week when Toronto transit made headlines worldwide after a man set a woman on fire near Kipling Station in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.

Man set fire to woman, they did not know each other, this is “a random act of violence” #TTC Kipling station #Toronto https://t.co/14F8OB20zd — Lady Selena Isara (@LadySelenaIsara) June 17, 2022

Understandably, this latest incident has people a bit on edge about using public transit. One person is apparently even reconsidering a move to the city.

I was gonna move to Toronto but violence on TTC stories are starting to scare me — Ngoda (@tariwngoda) June 18, 2022

What first felt like a wave of violence is now being referred to as an epidemic.

These random acts of violence occurring on the TTC seem to be turning into an epidemic. It’s bad enough when there is the chance to catch COVID19 while riding the bus or the train. Now pedestrians need to worry about being pushed on to the tracks, stabbed in the neck or shot. — Peter J. Read (@PeterJRead1) June 19, 2022

As with calls for platform barrier doors after the pushing incident in April, riders have been increasingly vocal in demanding enhanced security and patrols.

These disgraceful, unprovoked acts of violence on #TTC vehicles and platforms will continue until our city starts taking the security of public transit users seriously. @cityoftoronto @JohnTory https://t.co/mjPsGMnUsL — Jean-Paul R. Soucy 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@JPSoucy) June 18, 2022

The TTC has acknowledged some of these requests on social media, admitting it does not have the resources to have special constables patrolling all stations.

We don't have the resources to have a special constable available at all stations at all times. If you have access to internet please use the Safe TTC app. If you are on the train with no signal and are in immediate danger you can press the yellow emergency alarm. ^KG🦋 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) June 18, 2022

And it's not just people talking. Evidence suggests that violence is a growing problem on the TTC, and data compiled over the last decade indicates a several-fold increase in incidents on the transit system.

Graph showing years of TTC security incidents highlights rising danger on public transit https://t.co/ivBojU5LxT #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) May 27, 2022

Increased crime on public transit is apparently not a Toronto-specific problem. New York City's public transit network recorded a recent 65 per cent spike in crime, while similar upticks in public transit crime have been recorded in Edmonton and Minneapolis, to name a few.