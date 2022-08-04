City
toronto best cities forbes

Toronto was just ranked one of the best cities in the world to live

Toronto has just placed impressively high on Forbes' list of best international cities to call home.

The Ten Best Cities To Live In Around The World 2022 was released a few days ago and our city has beaten out a number of high profile destinations including all cities in the U.S. and U.K. 

According to Forbes, Toronto scored an overall rating of 95.4 out of a possible 100, with top points in healthcare, education and culture.

"It's the city's extraordinarily multicultural population that really makes it shine – foods, languages, events and customs come together to create a heady, cultured and welcoming atmosphere that makes it a logical place to relocate to," read the list.

The list also applauded the city for its infrastructure and unmistakable skyline.

Forbes' ranking is based on the Global Liveability Index for 2022, from the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Canada did unsurprisingly well with Vancouver and Calgary also placing in the top 10 most liveable cities, with Calgary tying third with Zurich and Vancouver coming in at number five.

Toronto was also recently ranked as one of the best cities in the world by Time Out and one of the best cities for students by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities 2023.

Here are the top 10 cities to live in around the world:

1. Vienna, Austria
2. Copenhagen, Denmark
3. Zurich, Switzerland and Calgary, Canad
5. Vancouver, Canada
6. Geneva, Switzerland,
7. Frankfurt, Germany
8. Toronto, Canada,
9. Amsterdam, Netherlands,
10. Osaka, Japan and Melboure, Australia

