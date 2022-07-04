Toronto ranked one of the best cities in the world for students

Toronto has officially been ranked as one of the most desirable cities for students in Canada.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities 2023 list uses the opinions of current students to rate university locations across the world.

Ranking indicators are based a variety of factors including student views, employer activities, desirability and affordability.

Toronto placed #3 in North America and ranked #15 out of 140 cities across the world.

Montreal was crowned #2 best city in North America, and #1 in Canada. Other Canadian cities like Vancouver clocked in at #20, Ottawa at #55, and Quebec City at #106.

And when it comes to Toronto's main downfall? You guessed it: affordability. Toronto scored extremely low in the affordability category, with a score of 26.2.

Overall, Toronto received a score of 87.1, falling short of last year's ranking of #13 and score of 89.7.

The top student cities on the list included London at #1, Munich at #2 and Seoul at #3.

Although Toronto didn't make the top 10 list, the city still ranks high as one of the best and most desirable places in the world to study.

Here is the list of the top 15 cities considered the best places to be a student: