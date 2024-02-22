Shoppers Drug Mart yet again facing backlash for shockingly overpriced items in Toronto

Another video of a customer experiencing sticker shock during a trip to Shoppers Drug Mart has Canadians denouncing the chain and its owner, Loblaw Companies Ltd., for what they feel is blatant price-gouging.

Filmed at a location in Toronto, the widely-viewed video shows the resident's deeply disgruntled face as she wonders, "What is going on with Shoppers Drug Mart?"

She then pans to the products that have her so upset on her quick run to the pharmacy: foot covers for $8.99 a pair, cotton makeup removal pads for the same price, packs of basic hair elastics for $6.29-$11.49, and a row of simple hairbrushes priced for a whopping $25.99 each.

One standout brush marked at $29.99 takes the cake for the most outrageous find, beating out a $27.99 version of the same tool that another TikToker shared — and that thousands of people commented on— earlier this year when they spotted it at a Shoppers in Edmonton.

In the hundreds of comments on this latest post, some joked that "Shoppers is priced like the airport" and felt for the consumer's distress.

Many said that they refuse to shop at the retailer for this exact reason, and made suggestions for alternative places to get often the exact same hair care and other items for far cheaper, such as Dollarama.

"It's been like this for a year at least. Absolutely ridiculous!" one person said.

"I don't shop at Shoppers as much anymore. Prices are crazy. I'm afraid it's Amazon for me," another commented.

Others called for more people to likewise boycott the brand, as "there is power in choice, wield it with intention."

Shoppers Drug Mart has come to be known as the most expensive of Loblaw's arms, with higher pricing than both competitors and other stores under the same parent company for medication, first aid supplies, personal care products and more.

Loblaw executives have blamed inflation and supply chain costs for recent jumps in their prices, though it just announced this week that it is opening 40 new stores and renovating more than 700 others, all in a time of record profits.