Canadians are freaking out over $28 hairbrushes at Shoppers Drug Mart

A Canadian shopper expressed their disbelief over the price of hair tools and accessories at a Shoppers Drug Mart and had many in the comments equally shocked.

TikTok user @laurxd8 shared the prices on display racks in the drug store location, showing hairbrushes, headbands, and hair elastics.

"Class revolution when," the text on the video says, which has been viewed more than 570,000 times.

In the video, packs of hair elastics are shown on the shelf selling for $8, $9.29, and $9.99. Hairbrushes are marked at $27.99 and small headbands are shown selling for $15.99.

"Shoppers Drug Mart, I'm about to take over the means of production and overthrow your bourgeoisie capitalist dystopia," the user stated.

Many took to the comments to express their shock at the prices.

"An hour of my life is apparently worth less than a hairbrush. Fun," one comment said.

"Eight dollars for two cents worth of plastic rubber bands is crazy," wrote another.

Another comment read, "I don't even go into Shoppers anymore I get so mad. Who's buying this stuff?"

"THIRTY DOLLARS. FOR. A. BRUSH?!?" one expressed in disbelief.

A number of commenters chimed in to say that for hair tools and accessories, the dollar store has the best bang for your buck.

There's no shortage of shoppers taking to social media to call out grocery chains and drug stores for outrageous bills, including one chain called out for having "predatory" prices.