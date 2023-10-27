Shoppers Drug Mart blasted again for charging 5x more for medication than other stores

A few weeks after being called out for charging far more than even its sibling supermarket for toiletries and first aid items in Toronto, Shoppers Drug Mart is facing criticism yet again for overpricing — but this time for medication.

Savvy consumers who have been keeping an eye on the rising cost of various products across retailers have noticed the pharmacy chain's propensity to price everything from baby formula to rubbing alcohol substantially higher than virtually any competitor.

But their markup on one type of medication has to be the worst yet, as one resident noted on a trip to get allergy pills this past week.

"I usually buy these meds at Walmart or Costco, they're the cheapest. But I was out and had no time to go there, so I decided to buy at Shoppers. I knew it would be more, but I was shocked by how much more," the customer, who visited the Lawrence Plaza location, tells blogTO.

"It's beyond 'higher priced.' It's actual price-gouging."

The medication in question was a Life Brand box containing 84 cetirizine tablets, which they purchased for $53.99 (listed for $52.99 on the Shoppers Drug Mart website).

By comparison, the same product from Walmart's house brand Equate is priced at $24.97 for 200 pills of the same size.

As the frustrated buyer noted, this means the pills are 64.3 cents each at Shoppers — and only 12.5 cents at Walmart, which is more than a whopping five times less.

Even worse, they add, is the smaller pack from the Loblaws-owned store, which is $11.49 for just 10 pills, making them more than $1 each. "What a ripoff!" they said of the whole ordeal, adding that they will be returning the medication to Shoppers to buy the cheaper version elsewhere.

And, going elsewhere is the same idea that countless others are having after catching on to Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart's exorbitant prices, including a person who on Reddit earlier this week shared the chain's upcharge on Nivea lotion, which they spotted for $22.19 on the shelf versus $16.49 at Walmart or $15.12 on Amazon.

As they so eloquently put it in their post, "Shoppers can eat my a** if they think I'm going to pay 32 per cent more for the exact same product. $22 for body lotion?! The f***?!"