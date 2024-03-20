New documents show Doug Ford's plan to develop on top of lake at Ontario Place

Though the controversial redevelopment of the Ontario Place property is pressing on out of public sight behind a giant fence, the saga continues, with more scandalous new details about the government's plans coming to light.

The latest revelation takes the form of a document that details Premier Doug Ford's mockup for a potential "phase 2" of the contested makeover of the site, which includes filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create more land to build on.

Obtained by the Official Opposition and released by Global News on Wednesday, the internal memos show what the waterfront lands could eventually look like after developers are done with them, with part of the shoreline paved over.

Officials referenced the concept multiple times between fall 2020 and summer 2022.

Though some may feel that nothing is surprising from Ford and his team at this point, NDP Leader Marit Stiles called this latest discovery confirmation of the public's worst suspicions for the future of Ontario Place — both the proposal itself, and the fact that so much is being hidden from us.

Renderings show that the portions of the water that would be covered up comprise more than 25 acres, and include Brigantine Cove and the waterway running between Trillium Park and Budweiser Stage.

This is being described in the docs as a "Potential Future Development Opportunity," though a spokesperson for the Ministry of Infrastructure told Global that the sketches for phase 2 are "illustrative only and is only meant to outline potential opportunities that are subject to change."

While most people are outraged by this information, a few have pointed out that Toronto's current waterfront is the result of 100 years of infilling the lake, which used to come up to Front Street, and building outward.

Others also noted that the current plans for Ontario Place already extend out into the water, with the sprawling Therme spa taking up virtually all of the existing west island.

"The 'publicly accessible space' shown around [Therme] in renderings would only be realized through lake fill," one said on X.

This update comes in the wake of news that Premier Doug Ford is exempting the complex from noise bylaws and environmental assessments, is constructing a mega garage on the lakefront site, and decided to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place in part due to contractual obligations he has to provide Therme with thousands of parking spaces.