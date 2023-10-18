Leaked plans for mega-garage at Ontario Place spark further ire over Therme spa

Therme Group continues to face fierce opposition to the sprawling wellness complex it is slated to construct at Ontario Place, as new details about the spa's parking accommodations have renewed public rage about the loss of public green space — as run-down as it may have become in recent years — to a private entity.

Premier Doug Ford's Official Opposition this week shared the details of a 2.5-year-old deck from Infrastructure Ontario, which includes a few damning tidbits that have politicians and residents quite justifiably up in arms.

For one thing, the internal document (obtained through a Freedom of Information request) gives a better idea of the scope of the parking blueprints for the revitalization, which the NDP argues were hidden from the public.

Infrastructure Ontario estimated at the time that there would be a need for more than 3,000 parking spaces, which could go either underground or, more preferably, above it in multi-storey garages to be funded by the public rather than by Therme.

Along with the huge costs and environmental impacts of these hulking additions to the sensitive waterfront property is the suspicious mention of "protecting future development" of the park more than what is already proposed.

Then there is the date of the document: January 2021, which was two years before the public was informed of the parking garages and many months prior to the province's announcement of which firms had even secured the contracts to be a part of the Ontario Place revitalization.

The fact that the province made clear in the doc that it had an "obligation" to assume the responsibility for the parking situation also contradicts its original call for development, which stated that taxpayers would not be making any financial contribution to the "design or construction of any proposed facilities" at the new Ontario Place.

The latter is an indication that, as NDP Leader Marit Stiles says, the process may have been "rigged," with Therme potentially given preferential treatment, which the party says is "a pattern of behaviour seen within the ranks of the Ford government," as with the recent Greenbelt development scandal.

"Why did the Premier gift a publicly funded, half-billion-dollar parking garage from Therme and hide it from the public for nearly two years?" reads an NDP press release on the subject from Monday.

"When did the government commit to this half-billion-dollar parking garage, and why have they refused to be transparent with Ontarians about this process?"