City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford greenbelt

People in Ontario call for Doug Ford to resign after Greenbelt development scandal

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Doug Ford is in potentially more hot water than ever today after a damning revelation that, as many suspected, big developers had an enormous influence on the provincial government's decision to hand over 7,400 acres of the long-protected Greenbelt for new construction projects.

Using the recent push to build more homes quicker as an excuse, Ford's team floated the idea of building on 15 parts of the Greenbelt last fall, sparking public outrage and comments about the leader consistently acting in the interests of his "developer buddies" rather than his actual constituents.

Now, an investigation by Ontario's auditor general has found that the move was not "a standard or defensible process" as there was no need to target the area for development and particular developers were favoured.

"We found that how the land sites were selected was not transparent, fair, objective or fully informed," the newly-released report from Bonnie Lysyk reads.

"It also can be shown that there was sufficient land for the target of 1.5 million homes to be built without the need to build on the Greenbelt."

Though not necessarily a shock, the watershed news has given rise to a widespread demand that Ford and others involved step down and/or be held criminally responsible. 

Among the 95-page report's other appalling findings are the fact that select prominent developers were able to impact governmental decision making — such as which pieces of land were chosen — thanks to their direct access to Housing Minister Doug Clark's chief of staff, who Lysyk suggests breached the Public Service of Ontario Act.

The province's development rules were also amended so that certain properties eyed by private companies could be opened up despite not meeting the existing guidelines..

And, the proposal to remove the sites from Greenbelt jurisdiction "did not clearly explain how land sites were identified, assessed and selected."

The public is finding the level of corruption distressing, to say the least, and comparing it to things like insider trading.

Many also seem furiously confident that absolutely nothing will be done to hold the relevant parties accountable, though Lysyk has hinted at police involvement, saying  "whatever happens in the future will be up to the OPP to decide."

The province introduced its More Homes Built Faster Act — with a goal of adding 1.5 million new homes to the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region — shortly before launching its consultation to add housing to the environmentally sensitive land, while replacing the parcels with additional acreage elsewhere.

This would help accommodate growth from the federal government's newest (and highest yet) immigration targets, leadership said at the time, adding that "these changes are an important part of our government's balanced strategy to build a stronger Ontario by protecting environmentally important lands while tackling Ontario’s housing supply crisis."

"We are fulfilling our commitment to get more homes built faster so more Ontarians can find a home that meets their needs and budget."

Lead photo by

@fordnation
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People in Ontario call for Doug Ford to resign after Greenbelt development scandal

Major Toronto intersection will grind to a crawl for weeks due to TTC work

Woman arrested for painting and gluing herself to iconic 'Toronto' sign

Locals angry after major Toronto street and bike lane taken over by parked cars

Attendees say Toronto's big drone display turned out to be a confusing mess

David Beckham and Austin Butler spotted helping out locals in Muskoka

A mysterious NASA plane was circling Toronto at low altitude all weekend

Security fences busted again at Caribana and people in Toronto have had enough