People in Ontario call for Doug Ford to resign after Greenbelt development scandal

Doug Ford is in potentially more hot water than ever today after a damning revelation that, as many suspected, big developers had an enormous influence on the provincial government's decision to hand over 7,400 acres of the long-protected Greenbelt for new construction projects.

Using the recent push to build more homes quicker as an excuse, Ford's team floated the idea of building on 15 parts of the Greenbelt last fall, sparking public outrage and comments about the leader consistently acting in the interests of his "developer buddies" rather than his actual constituents.

Now, an investigation by Ontario's auditor general has found that the move was not "a standard or defensible process" as there was no need to target the area for development and particular developers were favoured.

Not making it up. This is just the "Table of Content" of the 95-page report @OntarioAuditor Report by Auditor General - showing the extent of @fordnation #greenbelt corruption.

Full report https://t.co/vcJF0bBVUT pic.twitter.com/NgkBb87CxG — HotPopRobot: Tech4Good Space, Earth, Society (@wonrobot) August 9, 2023

"We found that how the land sites were selected was not transparent, fair, objective or fully informed," the newly-released report from Bonnie Lysyk reads.

"It also can be shown that there was sufficient land for the target of 1.5 million homes to be built without the need to build on the Greenbelt."

Though not necessarily a shock, the watershed news has given rise to a widespread demand that Ford and others involved step down and/or be held criminally responsible.

Clearly a breech of public trust & grounds to demand a resignation, if not criminal prosecution. #ThugFord #OntarioMafiaParty — Rob Graham (@rcgnrcp) August 9, 2023

Among the 95-page report's other appalling findings are the fact that select prominent developers were able to impact governmental decision making — such as which pieces of land were chosen — thanks to their direct access to Housing Minister Doug Clark's chief of staff, who Lysyk suggests breached the Public Service of Ontario Act.

The province's development rules were also amended so that certain properties eyed by private companies could be opened up despite not meeting the existing guidelines..

And, the proposal to remove the sites from Greenbelt jurisdiction "did not clearly explain how land sites were identified, assessed and selected."

His pals will get to make billions upon billions of Ontario owned assets. But our teachers, our healthcare workers and your children aren't going to get a dime of extra funding for critical services. This is the true Ford corruption and what kind of person he is. #CorruptDoug — Steven (@JumboTVv) August 9, 2023

The public is finding the level of corruption distressing, to say the least, and comparing it to things like insider trading.

Many also seem furiously confident that absolutely nothing will be done to hold the relevant parties accountable, though Lysyk has hinted at police involvement, saying "whatever happens in the future will be up to the OPP to decide."

Agreed on all accounts.

Someone should, is illegal, and no one will. — It's a Dystopian World (@JulieM_273) August 9, 2023

The province introduced its More Homes Built Faster Act — with a goal of adding 1.5 million new homes to the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region — shortly before launching its consultation to add housing to the environmentally sensitive land, while replacing the parcels with additional acreage elsewhere.

This would help accommodate growth from the federal government's newest (and highest yet) immigration targets, leadership said at the time, adding that "these changes are an important part of our government's balanced strategy to build a stronger Ontario by protecting environmentally important lands while tackling Ontario’s housing supply crisis."

"We are fulfilling our commitment to get more homes built faster so more Ontarians can find a home that meets their needs and budget."