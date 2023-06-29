City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford hospitals

Doug Ford called out for investing in hospitals near his cottage as Ontario ERs close

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

As Ontario's healthcare system struggles to recover from COVID-era backlogs and severe staffing challenges, residents are fearing the worst — including steps toward privatization — and losing faith in the province's public services.

People in more rural parts of the province especially have been dealing with rampant ER closures that have only been worsening, with more widespread, frequent and sometimes even permanent shutdowns leaving anyone seeking emergency care in certain areas with no place to go, especially on weekends and overnight.

Amid all of this, Premier Doug Ford and his team are indeed making some select investments in the sector — but his prioritization of where, exactly, the funds are going is stirring up a ton of backlash.

Ford made the mistake of posting some shots of himself taking part in a charity golf tournament for Huntsville Hospital Foundation this week, using the photo op to tout how Ontario is investing $14 million in Muskoka Region hospitals because citizens "deserve better care closer to home."

With the emergency department in nearby Minden recently shuttered for good, many are jumping to criticize the leader's move to better fund healthcare facilities that just so happen to be near the Ford family cottage at which he spends a large portion of his time.

Just like every time Ford tries to post some sort of positive government news on social media, people are jumping to attack the premier, noting the obvious link between the municipality chosen for the phased redevelopment and the location of his lakefront cabin.

"@fordnation says YES to health care in his cottage's backyard. NO to all other hospitals in rural & cottage areas," one person wrote in response, summarizing the sentiment of more than 170 other commenters.

"How nice that it’s conveniently located close to your cottage. Perfect for summer!" another added, while yet another joked that politicians likely had to fundraise with a golf tournament to prevent the Huntsville ER from closing its doors like others have.

Quite a few also chimed in about the lack of access to medical care in their own regions, an increasingly common problem for Ontarians.

Also among the questions and concerns in the thread is the mention of the $22 billion in unallocated funds that the province is currently sitting on, which many feel could and should be used to help get hospitals back up and running.

Lead photo by

@fordnation
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Stabbing during gender studies class at Waterloo university considered hate-motivated

Part of major Toronto street to be closed for construction for rest of the year

Doug Ford called out for investing in hospitals near his cottage as Ontario ERs close

Toronto Police are warning the public ahead of Canada Day fireworks festivities

Toronto ranks high on list of most competitive job markets in the world

People calling 911 in Toronto left waiting on hold for minutes but it's actually the public's fault

Toronto moves to top spot for worst air quality in the world and the city is struggling

Condo bike lock ring that looks like face mask might be the most Toronto thing ever