Doug Ford called out for investing in hospitals near his cottage as Ontario ERs close

As Ontario's healthcare system struggles to recover from COVID-era backlogs and severe staffing challenges, residents are fearing the worst — including steps toward privatization — and losing faith in the province's public services.

People in more rural parts of the province especially have been dealing with rampant ER closures that have only been worsening, with more widespread, frequent and sometimes even permanent shutdowns leaving anyone seeking emergency care in certain areas with no place to go, especially on weekends and overnight.

Good thing we voted for Doug Ford. He'll get us more hospital beds (!) and everything will be fixed, surely. Who needs nurses and other hospital personnel when we've got extra beds and equipment? 🙃 — Wendy (@rikayla) July 7, 2022

Amid all of this, Premier Doug Ford and his team are indeed making some select investments in the sector — but his prioritization of where, exactly, the funds are going is stirring up a ton of backlash.

Ford made the mistake of posting some shots of himself taking part in a charity golf tournament for Huntsville Hospital Foundation this week, using the photo op to tout how Ontario is investing $14 million in Muskoka Region hospitals because citizens "deserve better care closer to home."

With the emergency department in nearby Minden recently shuttered for good, many are jumping to criticize the leader's move to better fund healthcare facilities that just so happen to be near the Ford family cottage at which he spends a large portion of his time.

But NOT the people of Minden. So it’s become quite clear that funding adequate rural Ontario emergency care depends entirely on how close the address is to the @fordnation cottage. — Ms. Steve (@familyzootoo) June 28, 2023

Just like every time Ford tries to post some sort of positive government news on social media, people are jumping to attack the premier, noting the obvious link between the municipality chosen for the phased redevelopment and the location of his lakefront cabin.

"@fordnation says YES to health care in his cottage's backyard. NO to all other hospitals in rural & cottage areas," one person wrote in response, summarizing the sentiment of more than 170 other commenters.

"How nice that it’s conveniently located close to your cottage. Perfect for summer!" another added, while yet another joked that politicians likely had to fundraise with a golf tournament to prevent the Huntsville ER from closing its doors like others have.

Quite a few also chimed in about the lack of access to medical care in their own regions, an increasingly common problem for Ontarians.

Nice for them but my hospital was down graded to an urgent care and now hours have been cut from 24/7 to 10-10 M-F. Horrific. — Canadian Cat Mom (@CanadianCatMom) June 28, 2023

Also among the questions and concerns in the thread is the mention of the $22 billion in unallocated funds that the province is currently sitting on, which many feel could and should be used to help get hospitals back up and running.