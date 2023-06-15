People are guessing what Doug Ford will do with Ontario's extra $22B and it's all bad

City
Now that news is out the the Government of Ontario has nearly $23 billion in unallocated "excess funds", residents are having a hoot speculating what, exactly, Premier Doug Ford might use the money for in the next four years based on his leadership thus far — and none of the predictions are for anything that would actually benefit citizens.

Of course, the conversation has led to some serious online trolling of Ford's choices at the helm of a province with floundering public services and generally dissatisfied constituents who have not been scared to voice their frustration with the direction Ontario is heading.

Based on recent changes to the healthcare, much- contested plans for Ontario Place and the now up-in-the-air future of the Greenbelt, people seem to think they have a few ideas of what Ford will choose to put the money toward.

The excess was discovered in a recent spending forecast from the province's Financial Accountability Office, which noted "an increase of $10.8 billion from the FAO’s Winter economic and budget outlook... and new funding added by the Province in the 2023 Ontario Budget."

While a few billion are earmarked for the healthcare system and colleges and universities, $17.8 billion is vaguely listed for "other programs." The amount is "not required to support the cost of current programs and announced commitments," it continued.

Popular theories include "giving it to his developer buddies" and using it to fight healthcare workers about their wages in court, as well as lining the pockets of donors or renovating the Ford family's beloved cottage.

There are also gems like "using it to pave over the greenbelt," invest in other unwanted highway projects, funding the party's next election campaign, giving to Ukraine and, hilariously, "paying off the public sector employees they were trying to screw over with a 1 per cent cap."

And then there is the fear that it will simply be "lost" and we'll never truly know.

"Wanna know what it won’t be used for? For the betterment of the province and its citizens. Which means not on education, healthcare, or transportation," said one person, summarizing the general sentiment on the subject.

Others noted a concerning parallel between the surplus amount and the amount the province is taking away from the hospital sector in coming years.

The funds could also be reserved as contingency fund and/or to chip away at provincial debt, though MPPs and the public are, of course, hoping it gets put toward public programs and are demanding more transparency.

