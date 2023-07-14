Toronto survey says residents against Ontario Place spa but Therme disagrees

The first round of Ontario Place redevelopment consultations has revealed an extensive list of concerns from Toronto residents about the revitalization of the 155-acre waterfront property, despite a previous Therme Group survey citing vast support for the proposal.

Back in January, the Austrian-based company said that a province-wide survey showed broad support for the province's redevelopment plan for Ontario. According to the news release, 73 per cent of GTA residents strongly support or support the planned redevelopment of Ontario.

The online study — which was conducted in the spring of 2022 by Earnscliffe Strategies on behalf of Therme Canada —had a sample size of 801 people across the province, and weighted the results based on age, region, and sex as per recent Census data.

The survey asked Ontarians about their attitudes towards the revitalization of Ontario Place, as well as their impressions of Therme Group, and their willingness to visit the site once it's complete.

Breathtaking new images of Ontario Place redevelopment overshadowed by outrage https://t.co/bMvd5YrwUQ #Toronto #OntarioPlace — blogTO (@blogTO) November 21, 2022

According to the survey, 85 per cent supported redeveloping Ontario Place with both a destination recreational facility along with a public parkland, versus 11 per cent who said they only want to see a park. Eighty-two per cent of respondents also said they have a very positive or positive impression of Therme Canada's plan for Ontario Place.

However, a summary of the first round of Ontario Place redevelopment consultations reveals a variety of concerns with the proposal, including the loss of public spaces and green space, the inclusion of leisure and recreation spaces, as well as transit, pedestrian, and cycling connections.

1/6 Thanks to all who took the time to contribute to the first round of Ontario Place Redevelopment Consultations. Summary materials are now available at https://t.co/vvjfLwgWdA. Here’s a quick summary of what we heard and where we’re going. pic.twitter.com/1wthwHWODL — CityPlanTO (@CityPlanTO) July 13, 2023

The city's feedback was collected from nearly 400 people who attended an in-person community consultation meeting on April 15, more than 500 people who attended a virtual consultation on April 18, and nearly 300 comments, emails, letters, and phone calls.

Concerns ranged from the Therme Group's spa building not being suitable for the site, the need to expand and preserve outdoor public space, and the need to make Ontario Place accessible to people of all abilities.

5/6 We heard:

It is important to protect existing wildlife, habitats, and trees on the West Island; environmental concerns around parking, tree removals and impact to aquatic and terrestrial habitat. — CityPlanTO (@CityPlanTO) July 13, 2023

Others stressed that the redevelopment on the West Island could negatively impact the water quality, and that the proposed plan does not align with Toronto's and Ontario's sustainability objectives.

Therme Group's proposal for the site involves a sprawling 65,000 square-metre luxury spa with water slides, botanical gardens, saunas, and a $40 admission per person. Construction will also include a public beach, parks, and an enhanced pedestrian and cycling network.

The next steps of the consultation process involve the re-submission of revised designs following the feedback, which are anticipated for submission in late summer or early fall 2023.

The city expects another community consultation to take place around that time, although the exact timing will depend on the applicant's progress.