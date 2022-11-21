City
Breathtaking new images of Ontario Place redevelopment overshadowed by outrage

A clearer vision is emerging for Premier Doug Ford's controversial plan to rebuild Ontario Place into a corporate wonderland, to the chagrin of some who wish to stop the plan in its tracks.

A new series of glossy renderings released by Therme Group — one of the private partners selected to lead the charge on the redevelopment of the 155-acre Toronto waterfront site — is once again being accompanied by a torrent of outrage.

ontario place therme groupTherme Group quietly released the new images on its website for the Ontario Place project, a URL which recently saw a boost in traffic thanks to a very controversial survey issued by the Austrian spa and waterpark developer.

ontario place therme groupBut nobody is talking about the impressive new images, as the discussion is mainly centred on the accompanying survey.

In the now-closed appeal for public input on its proposed massive indoor waterpark, spa, and beach, Therme Group asks leading questions that make zero attempts to hide their true motives. Questions seem to point to a predetermined outcome for the proposal, as noted by some comments on social media.

Among those speaking out in opposition to the project is a grassroots organization known as Ontario Place for All (OP4A). The group's co-chair, Toronto politician Norm Di Pasquale, ridiculed the survey and the overtly transparent bias evident in its questions' wording.

Many were already displeased with the proposed corporate makeover, and this survey has only recharged opposition.

Others are preemptively challenging the outcome of the survey based on the perceived (and pretty apparent) bias.

The Ontario government selected Therme Group, along with California-based concert promoter Live Nation and Quebec park and play equipment builders Écorécréo as private partners in the Ontario Place redevelopment back in June 2021.

Just 15 months later, Écorécréo walked from the project, leaving Ontario Place's proposed Adventure Park component's future in doubt, though Therme and Live Nation remain involved as of late 2022.

