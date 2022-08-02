New details released for massive spa and water park at Ontario Place

With Toronto's beloved, decommissioned waterfront park (Ontario Place) set to go through a major facelift in the coming years, more details have recently been published on what we can expect.

A presentation outlining these ambitious plans was released just a few days ago and the proposed developments and additions are actually insane.

Austria's Therme Group, which is at the helm of redesigning the park, has ambitious ideas for the 155 acres of waterfront property, including a massive water park with a retractable roof and a sandy beach boardwalk.

Renderings from project partner ÉcoRécréo, which is based in Quebec, also show aerial courses suspended metres above the park vin the "Outdoor Adventure Zone." Ziplines, climbing walls, boats and bike rentals are also planned.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants the park and green space to be more accessible during Toronto's winter and fall months.

Renderings for those opportunities show winding ice skating trails (think Ottawa) and tree-lined walking paths.

Plans to enhance the water's edge show boardwalks with smiling sun bathers, grassy trails and stone steps leading into the shallows of Lake Ontario.

Seven areas will be redesigned and constructed if all goes as planned: the recreation, wellness and water park attraction area, restored pods and Cinesphere, marina, year-round entertainment complex, outdoor adventure zone, Trillium Park and programming and event zone.

The presentation states that the new park will bring in over 3,000 jobs and aims to attract five million visitors per year.

Currently, the project is in its design and approval stage, with construction (optimistically) slated to start late next year.

Construction will move from east to west with the goal of having shovels in the ground on the West Island, where the spa and water park are planned, by 2024 or 2025. The entire park should be 100 per cent completed by 2030, according to the presentation.

Other features of the West Island include a sprawling botanical garden, pools and waterslides.

Interestingly, the plan also outlines some challenges the park will face, such as noise from Billy Bishop, strong winds from the east, active boat routes around the marina, and poor water health.

Initial details about the massive water park were released last year, but these new renderings show additions not yet mentioned before, and they're pretty noteworthy.