Toronto is excited about getting a new beach but not what it needs to give up to get it

A new beach is being developed along Toronto's waterfront at Ontario Place, but many people in the city aren't too happy about what's being lost in return.

The Ontario government is proposing to build a swimmable beach, extended parkland, and a large private spa complex as part of the redevelopment of Ontario Place.

Although many people in Toronto are ecstatic about getting a new beach, the rest of the site plan - specificially the private spa - is ruffling feathers for involving a commercial franchise.

While some have criticized the proposal, others are choosing to see the positive in the situation and are excited about plans to restore the waterfront with a new swimmable beach.

Sorry to disagree on this: the project is restoring the waterfront at Ontario Place with access to swimmable water on Lake Ontario, our Great Lake. A amazing experience for visitors from Toronto, Ontario, Canada & the world. — Lake Ontario Waterkeeper (@LOWaterkeeper) December 1, 2022

But many maintain that the new beach simply isn't worth privatizing a section of the public parkland.

Mark, I don't know why you'd think putting an official beach there also necessarily involves razing and privatizing a massive amount of adjacent parkland. Everyone supports the beach plan. It's the rest of the site plan that I think is a potentially huge mistake. — Edward Keenan (@thekeenanwire) December 1, 2022

Another person said the beach could’ve easily been restored without compromising the public parkland around it.

wow, bad take. could we not restore that tiny strip of beach (which apparently will be private/public after all) without selling off the majority of an already existing public park? yes, we could… and, it would be bigger and better 🤷‍♂️ — chesterfield (@cgwalnut) December 1, 2022

The Ontario government's proposal involves a $350-million recreational facility to be built by Austria-based company Therme Group on Ontario Place's west island.

Yes, I’m a bit confused by this partnership. Grateful for all people who sample the water (swimming there was such an enormous lift during early pandemic!) and obviously support swimmable water for everyone - but this spa privatization is not a good deal for people or wildlife. — Francesca Bouaoun (@frantasticx) December 1, 2022

Although roughly two-thirds of Ontario Place would remain open to public access, the glass-walled spa complex with indoor pools, saunas, and botanical gardens would charge a daily adult entry fee of at least $40.

Some are calling the proposal a "vandalism of Ontario Place" and criticizing the provincial government for surrendering public land to a for-profit company.

Renderings from Therme Group show the reimagined 155-acre waterfront site, with a stunning beach and towering glass spa complex. The company says they will also build 12 acres of new public space at the site.

The project imagines beginning construction in 2024 and opening in 2026.