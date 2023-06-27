Candidates react to Olivia Chow's win after tight race for Toronto mayor

Olivia Chow, the frontrunner in a race that at times felt like anyone's guess, was named Toronto's new mayor last night after a frenzied few months during which more than 100 candidates fought for public favour in order to succeed fallen leader John Tory.

With a human-dog duo, an 18-year-old, a COVID denier conspiracy theorist, and a man who became a meme among the contenders, it's been an admittedly weird run full of online betting, songs, attempts to be cool on social media, spoof candidates of the trash panda variety and just far, far too many election signs.

The comically long ballot that people compared to a CVS receipt was the icing on a cake that began with tenured Tory's affair with a much younger staffer, all of it making for a movie-like byelection that ended up being pretty close, in the end.

In the wake of Chow's win, Chris Sky — who thought bet365 odds sealed his victory — quite predictably called the process rigged, saying his loss "exposed the largest act of fraud in Canadian history." (Some are terrified that he even managed to sway 1.1 per cent of voters.)

Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, gave congratulations after originally saying Chow taking Toronto's top job would be "an unmitigated disaster."

So who still believes in the election process? — Chris Sky🧱 (@chrissaccoccia1) June 27, 2023

"While we're not always going to agree on everything, what we can agree on is our commitment to making Toronto a place where businesses, families and workers can thrive," he wrote.

"I hope that we continue to have a willing partner in the city of Toronto as we deliver on our plan to build Ontario."

“You know, I’ll tell you, if you want my opinion, if Olivia Chow gets in, it’ll be an unmitigated disaster. Businesses are going to be fleeing Toronto as far as I'm concerned.”

~ Doug Ford, June 21, 2023 https://t.co/osyeNefzxR — scott dagostino (@scottdagostino) June 27, 2023

Ex-police chief Mark Saunders also added his congratulations after coming in third, saying at his viewing party that Chow "fought a tough fight" and urging the public to support her in her position as there is a lot of work to do.

"I want to thank every single candidate that took part in this election. Putting yourselves on the line means that you love the city as much as we love the city, and we want what's best for the city of Toronto because this is the best city in the world composed of amazing people," he continued shortly after the results were announced.

Congratulations to @oliviachow on becoming the next Mayor of Toronto.



Tomorrow, we keep pushing to build an affordable and safe city that you can move around in confidence.



Tomorrow, we get back to work to fight for less talk and more action at City Hall, and I invite you to… pic.twitter.com/9WQWGtevcb — Brad Bradford✌️ (@BradMBradford) June 27, 2023

While residents celebrate (or mourn) the results, some are noticing some other very interesting outcomes of last night, including the fact that a dog garnered more votes than both a former city councillor and a former MP, that meme-worthy businessman Xiao Hua Gong beat out multiple actual career politicians with his promise to "rescue Toronto."

Of course, the posts jokingly bemoaning how the public will no longer get to see Gong's omnipresent face are already rolling in.

To the post-election discussion online, Ward 12 Councillor Josh Matlow — who amassed about five per cent of Monday's vote — added that he "looks forward to working constructively and collaboratively with [Chow] to build a better Toronto and to face our city’s challenges together."

Like the rest of those on the ballot, he thanked his campaign team, supporters and all that turned out to vote.

Man that was close. Last day you got my vote with Tory et al. Backing you. It was very close and I'm glad I voted for you. Although, I must say, we are already looking at real estate anywhere other than our birth city of TO. — kelly shipman (@kelly_shipman) June 27, 2023

Mayor-elect Chow herself shared a simple "Thank you, Toronto!" at the time of her win, while top mayoral hopefuls Ana Bailao, Anthony Furey, and Mitzie Hunter also wished her well.